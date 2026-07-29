Born 60 Years Ago Today in the Sunflower State, the “Celine Dion of Country Music” Behind One of Country’s Most Heavenly Hits

Known for her soprano voice that can reach into the hearts of millions, Martina McBride has had the kind of career that most country singers dream of. Here’s a little bit about the Kansas native.

McBride was born on this day in 1966 to Daryl and Jeanne Schiff, as one of four siblings. As a girl, her love for music grew through singing in a cover band her father started. Growing up, she became accustomed to country classics and familiar with iconic artists like Loretta Lynn.

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In 1989, after getting married to her husband, sound engineer John McBride, the couple moved to Nashville, TN. A demo tape that he produced would eventually help her get a recording contract with RCA Nashville Records in 1991.

Between 1992 and 1993, McBride released two studio albums, The Time Has Come and The Way That I Am, which featured the iconic Top 10 hit, “Independence Day”. Then, with the title track of her third album, Wild Heart, in 1995, she scored her first No. 1 hit. In 1997, she got her second No. 1 with “A Broken Wing” from her Evolution album. In 1999, McBride won the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year award.

Martina McBride on Her Songs Today

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Through the tail end of the 90s and the early 2000s, McBride continued to have further No. 1 success with songs like “I Love You” and “Blessed”. She also had several Top 5, Top 10, and Top 20 hits during this time. Over the past several decades, McBride has continued to maintain a steady presence in country music.

In a recent interview with Country Now in 2025, McBride opened up about her career and how proud she is of the songs she gets to call her own. From “Concrete Angel” to “Independence Day”, there’s no doubt that McBride has built the kind of discography that truly touches lives.

“I’m really proud of the fact that I’ve chosen songs and recorded songs that mean something to people,” she shared. “I feel like I’ve built a career of songs that have really stood the test of time and are meaningful. One of the greatest things about what I do is hearing people’s stories about how a song has affected them in their life, and so my musical legacy is my song choices. I’m really proud of that.”

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