Born 64 Years Ago Today in Nashville, the Grammy-Winner Who Discovered the Dixie Chicks and Whose Father Signed George Strait and Jimmy Buffett

Following in the footsteps of his father Ron — who signed country music heavyweights George Strait and Jimmy Buffett in addition to producing the Oak Ridge Boys — Blake Chancey is a driving creative force in Nashville. A former executive vice president and chief creative officer for Sony Music, he helped nurture the careers of Montgomery Gentry and the Chicks, winning back-to-back Grammy Awards for his work on the latter’s albums Wide Open Spaces (1998) and Fly (1999).

Today, we’re taking a look at the life and career of Blake Chancey, born in Nashville, Tennessee on this day (September 11) in 1962.

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Blake Chancey Grew Up Surrounded By Country Music

The son of traveling salesman turned renowned MCA Nashville producer Ron Chancey, Blake Chancey grew up quite literally surrounded by country music. His childhood neighbors included Maybel Carter, Brother Oswald, Bob Moore, and The Scruggs.

Chancey launched his own musical journey as a sound engineer, working with Ricky Nelson, The Allman Brothers Band and Joe Walsh.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in music business from Middle Tennessee State University, he made the leap to record producer. In partnership with mentor Bob Beckham at Combine Music, he worked with writers including Kris Kristofferson, Larry Gatlin and Guy Clark.

One of Chancey’s earliest tastes of success came in 1994, when he produced David Ball’s platinum-selling debut Thinkin’ Problem. Its title track reached number two on the country charts and made an appearance on the pop charts, peaking at number 40.

The Chicks

Later, he joined Sony Nashville as an A&R executive, where he was instrumental in the Chicks’ early success. After seeing the band live just once, he offered them a developmental deal — which meant the trio would make demos and hope Sony liked them enough to cut a record.

They did, and Blake Chancey helped shape the eclectic, approachable sound that permeated 1998’s Wide Open Spaces. The album yielded three number-one country singles — “There’s Your Trouble”; “Wide Open Spaces”; and “You Were Mine”.

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Rising to the top of the country albums chart and number four on the pop charts, Wide Open Spaces spent more than six years on the country charts in Australia. In 2003, it received a rare Diamond certification from the RIAA, having sold more than 13 million units.

Wide Open Spaces won two Grammy Awards, including Best Country Album. With Chancey at the helm, the Chicks managed to replicate that magic on 1999’s Fly, which repeated that feat at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Since leaving Sony Records, Chancey also worked closely with Montgomery Gentry, overseeing projects including My Town, You Do Your Thing, and Back When I Knew It All.

[RELATED: On This Day in 2017, Troy Gentry’s Final Flight Stilled His Voice but Montgomery Gentry’s Anthems Still Resonate]

As an independent producer, his credits include Mary Chapin Carpenter, Gretchen Wilson, Kellie Pickler, and Kevin Fowler.

Currently, Blake Chancey is the chief creative officer and partner of RPM Music Group in Nashville.

Featured image by Mindy Small/FilmMagic