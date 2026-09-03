These 4 Vince Gill Lyrics Still Stop Us in Our Tracks

If you’re a country music fan, you definitely know Vince Gill for those beautiful pipes of his. Something that is a little bit more overlooked about him is his songwriting and his ability to tell a story that connects and inspires. Here are a few songs from Gill’s discography with lyrics that speak to his quiet poetic genius.

“What I Love About Love” (ft. Lady A)

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“It’s gonna get you and never quit you / Straight through the heart is where it’ll hit you / Like a drug / That’s what I love about love.”

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In this collaboration between Vince Gill and Lady A, love is described as a drug that’ll “never quit you.” I usually hear that analogy in relation to another person, which is why I like the spin on love itself being the thing that doesn’t let you go.

“Pocket Full Of Gold”

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“He slipped the ring off his finger / When he walked in the room / And he found him some stranger / And promised her the moon.”

In this song, Gill’s voice tells the story of a cheating man whose “pocket full of gold” is really just his wedding ring, hidden in his pocket. The lyrics set up the story beautifully, especially in that first verse.

“Never Knew Lonely”

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“I never knew lonely could be so blue / I never knew lonely could tear you in two / I never loved someone like I love you / I never knew lonely ’til you.”

Switching between the different meanings of “never knew” is what makes this song so clever. Appearing on his When I Call Your Name album, this one was a solo write for Gill.

“No Future In The Past”

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“I still remember my arms once held her / How long do old memories last? / Why can’t I forget it? / Why can’t I admit it? / There ain’t no future in the past.”

Gill teaches his listeners a valuable lesson in this song. He also admits that he, too, is guilty of not listening to his own advice. This one was written by Gill and Carl Jackson, a country and bluegrass musician.

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