Born 74 Years Ago Today in North Carolina, the Songwriting Great Kenny Rogers Said Didn’t Just Write Songs—“He Writes Careers”

Many, many people tend to toss around the words “iconic” and “legendary” like confetti when describing songwriters. But what else do you call someone whose resume includes Kenny Rogers’ multi-platinum opus “The Gambler”, Randy Travis’ heartfelt balls “Forever and Ever, Amen”; and the tender “When You Say Nothing at All”, made successful by both Keith Whitley and Alison Krauss? Well, turns out you call him Don Schlitz — born in Durham, North Carolina, on this day (August 29) in 1952.

Indeed, Rogers put it best when he said, ““Don doesn’t just write songs. He writes careers.” With 50 top 10 country hits and 24 number one songs to his name, Schlitz won three CMA Song of the Year awards, two Academy of Country Music Song of the Year prizes, two Grammy Awards, and four consecutive ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year trophies from 1988 to 1991.

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On April 16, 2026, Donald Schlitz died at a Nashville hospital following a sudden illness. Today, we’re honoring him on what would have been his 74th birthday.

Who Was Don Schlitz?

Donald Alan Schlitz Jr. was one of three children born to Betty Lou, a histopathologist at Duke University Medical Center; and Don Schlitz Sr., a captain with the Durham Police Department.

After a short stint at Duke University in the early 1970s, Schlitz moved to Nashville in pursuit of a songwriting career. Working as a graveyard-shift computer operator at Vanderbilt University by night, he pitched his songs across Music Row by day.

How a Devastating Loss Inspired “The Gambler”

Don Schlitz’s illustrious songwriting career was underway before he’d even reached his 30th birthday. In 1978, Kenny Rogers topped the Billboard country songs chart with his seminal hit “The Gambler”, a song Schlitz wrote in his head when he was just 23 years old, shortly after his father’s death.

“Something more than me wrote that song. I’m convinced of that,” Schlitz reportedly told radio host Casey Kasem in 1979. “I really had no idea where the song was coming from. There was something going through my head, which was my father. It was just a song, and it somehow filtered through me. Six weeks later I received the final verse. Months later it came to me that it was inspired by, and possibly a gift from, my father.”

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“The Gambler” also reached number 16 on the pop chart, earning Rogers a Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance in 1980.

A Prolific Songwriter

Don Schlitz went on to pen numerous country songs, most of which speak for themselves. Just a sampling of his number-one hits include Alabama’s “40 Hour Week (For a Livin’)” (1985); “Almost Goodbye” by Mark Chesnutt (1993); the Judds’ “I Know Where I’m Going” (1987); and Reba McEntire’s “One Promise Too Late” (1987).

Inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012, Schlitz also composed the music for the 2001 Broadwau musical The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

After Schlitz’s death earlier this year, Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young praised the visionary songwriter’s curiosity, empathy, and work ethic.

[RELATED: 3 Don Schlitz Songs That Prove He Was One of the Greatest Songwriters of All Time]

“Don Schlitz’s place as a songwriting great would be secure had he never written ‘The Gambler’ or had he only written ‘The Gambler,’” Young said.

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