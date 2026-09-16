On This Day in 1963, the Beatles Released a Song That Flopped Before Sparking Beatlemania in the US

On this day (September 16) in 1963, the Beatles released “She Loves You” as a single in the United States. They released it in the United Kingdom in late August, and it became a massive hit, launching them to national stardom. That wasn’t the case in the United States, though. It received positive press but very little airplay. As a result, it failed to chart upon its initial release. It only became a hit after the band found popularity with American listeners.

“She Loves You” was the Beatles’ second consecutive No. 1 in the United Kingdom. Moreover, it became the best-selling single of the 1960s in their homeland. The “yeah, yeah, yeah” hook made the third-person love song endlessly catchy and helped them dominate the English pop market. Many cite “She Loves You” as the song that ushered in Beatlemania. In America, though, few people were interested in what the Fab Four had to say.

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According to the Beatles Bible, the song’s lack of success in the United States may have been partially due to the label that released it. Capitol Records, their label’s American counterpart, refused to release the single. Vee Jay Records, which had released “Please Please Me” and “From Me to You,” also passed. Eventually, their manager, Brian Epstein, struck a deal with Swan Records. The small label’s limited distribution meant that only a handful of the most influential radio stations in the country picked it up.

The Beatles Finally Find American Success

“She Loves You” flopped upon its initial American release. Then, it became their gateway to international fame.

The Jack Paar Program aired footage of the Beatles playing “She Loves You” in January 1964. This caught American audiences’ attention. A month later, on February 9, they appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show for the first time. By then, Beatlemania had already begun to take hold in the States.

Before Parr or Sullivan gave the band airtime, they released “I Want to Hold Your Hand” the day after Christmas 1963. It became their first single to top the Hot 100 on February 1, and held the peak position for seven consecutive weeks.

After “I Want to Hold Your Hand” became a massive hit, Vee Jay and Swan re-released their Beatles singles. As a result, “She Loves You” dethroned “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” holding the top spot for two weeks. “Can’t Buy Me Love” followed, starting a five-week run at No. 1 on April 4. “Love Me Do” went to No. 1 in late May. Later in the year, “A Hard Day’s Night” and “I Feel Fine” also topped the chart.

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April 4, 1964, was an important day in Fab Four history. That day, they became the first act to hold all five of the Hot 100’s top spots. “Can’t Buy Me Love” held the No. 1 spot. “She Loves You,” “Please Please Me,” “Twist and Shout,” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand” occupied the other four slots.

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