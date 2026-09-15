On This Day in 1961, an Early Iteration of Surf Rock’s Biggest Group Started Recording the Demo of Their Breakout Hit

On this day in 1961, The Pendletones stepped into their first real recording session. This fateful day would not only earn them their breakout single, but would eventually lead to a record deal and the name we all know them as today: The Beach Boys. Learn more about the very beginning of this legendary surf rock band turned era-defining experimentalists.

The Pendletones

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If you’re just a casual Beach Boys fan, you may not know that this band originally went by a different name: The Pendletones. The name was a play on the popular pattern surfers wore, Pendleton, and a musical tone. This band, made up mostly of relatives, met in obvious ways, except for songwriter Brian Wilson’s close friend, Al Jardine.

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They got their big break with a song Wilson and Mike Love wrote, titled “Surfin’”. The track summed up their sun-soaked musicality well. “Surfing is the only life / The only way for me / Now surf, surf with me,” the simple but stirring lyrics read. Fun fact: Wilson got an F in his high school music class for writing what would become this track.

The early demo, made at Hite Morgan’s studio in Los Angeles, became a professional recording and eventually became The Beach Boys’ breakout track with Capitol Records. Still under a different banner, the band weren’t aware of any name change until they saw the record pressings their label decided to rename for promotional reasons.

The track arrived just as surfing culture boomed in the U.S. It spoke to many in the younger generation, especially out West, creating the perfect soundtrack for their pastime. It worked wonders for the band as a niche, even though only one member, Dennis Wilson, actually surfed.

The Beach Boys and Surf Culture

The Beach Boys deepened their grip on U.S. surf culture with even bigger hits like “Surfin’ U.S.A.” With this hit, they became the epitome of West Coast rock in the 1960s, playing off Chuck Berry’s “Sweet Little Sixteen.”

“If everybody had an ocean / Across the U.S.A. / Then everybody’d be surfin’ / Like Californi-a,” the lyrics read, instantly transporting listeners back to that time and place.

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The mid-1960s, however, saw them turn away from the sound that made them famous and towards more experimental recordings. Brian Wilson, being the band’s primary songwriter, was struggling with his mental health. That moved him off the stage and into the studio, where he threw out the rulebook.

Today, the pervasive idea of The Beach Boys is far different from what The Pendletones were pushing, but that building block was important to the band’s development. Revisit “Surfin’” above.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)