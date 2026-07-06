Born 86 Years Ago Today in Pennsylvania, the Soulful Country Trailblazer Who Banished the Opry’s “Gingham Curtain”

Female country artists weren’t exactly a dime a dozen in the late 1960s, and those lucky enough to set foot on Nashville’s biggest stage had to adhere to certain norms. At the time, the Grand Ole Opry enforced a strict dress code for both male and female performers, requiring suits and boots from men and long dresses—preferably gingham print—from women. That changed when one country-soul performer named Jeannie Seely decided to personally take on the Opry’s “Gingham Curtain.” And that’s just one of the numerous ways that Seely—born in Titusville, Pennsylvania on this day (July 6) in 1940—left Nashville far better than she found it.

Jeannie Seely died of an intestinal infection on August 1, 2025, in Hermitage, Tennessee, at age 85. Today, we’re celebrating her incredible life and musical legacy in honor of what would have marked her 86th birthday.

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Jeannie Seely Was No Stranger to Sexism

Raised in a two-story farmhouse along a dirt road in Townville, a small town in northwest Pennsylvania, Marilyn Jeannie Seely grew up surrounded with music. She sang with her mother, Irene, as the two baked bread together every Saturday morning.

Her father, Leo, a farmer who worked at a local steel mill, spent his weekends off playing the banjo and calling square dances.

At age 11, she landed a gig on WMGW’s local radio show in Meadville, Pennsylvania. “I can still remember standing on a stack of wooden soda cases because I wasn’t tall enough to reach the unadjustable microphones,” she laughed.

By 16, Seely had moved on to a local TV show in Erie, Pennsylvania. She was already encountering pushback from people in her hometown, many of whom scoffed at the idea of a female making money off performing and writing songs.

“Some people didn’t even think it was right for a girl to be singing with a band at dances,” she recalled.

Switching Careers

After moving to Los Angeles in 1961, a 21-year-old Jeannie Seely initially pursued a career in banking before realizing her true passion lie in music. She accepted a pay cut to take a secretarial job at Imperial Records.

With a foot in the door of the music business, she began writing songs for Four Star Music, while appearing regularly on the local Hollywood Jamboree series. She penned tracks cut by Connie Smith, Norma Jean, and Dottie West before securing a recording contract.

The Move to Nashville and Country Music Stardom

At the urging of West and fellow songwriter Hank Cochran, Seely relocated to Nashville to try her hand in country music. Cochran wrote her breakout hit, “Don’t Touch Me”, which climbed to number two on the Hot Country Songs chart and secured Seely a contract with Monument Records.

The song also won her a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

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More top 10 and 20 hits followed, including “A Wanderin’ Man” (1967) and “I’ll Love You More (Than You’ll Need)” (1968).

In the late 1960s, Seely began a musical partnership with Jack Greene, scoring hits such as “Wish I Didn’t Have to Miss You”.

[RELATED: Jeannie Seely Remembered by Oak Ridge Boys in Touching Tribute]

Her other career highlights include a role in the Willie Nelson film Honeysuckle Rose, opening her own bar in Nashville, and making history as the first woman to host the Grand Ole Opry.

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images