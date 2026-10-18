Born 86 Years Ago Today in the Big Apple, the Songwriting Legend Who Penned One of Dolly Parton’s First Crossover Hits Alongside Her Husband

On this day (October 18) in 1940, Cynthia Weil was born in New York City. Alongside husband Barry Mann, Weil formed a powerhouse songwriting duo that delivered hit after hit, shaping the sound of 1960s rock with songs like the Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” and the Linda Ronstadt and Aaron Neville duet “Don’t Know Much”.

Notably, Mann and Weil also authored “Here You Come Again”, the 1977 country chart-topper that first established Dolly Parton’s enormous crossover appeal.

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Members of the Songwriters Hall of Fame since 1987, the couple jointly received the Johnny Mercer Award — the highest honor bestowed by that Hall of Fame — in 2011. A year earlier, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“From the bottom of my heart and with the greatest humility,” Weil said in her induction speech, “I thought you guys would never ask.”

On June 1, 2023, Cynthia Weil died at her Beverly Hills, California home at age 82. Today, we’re revisiting her incredible legacy in honor of what would have been her 86th birthday.

Cynthia Weil Wanted to Be an Actress

From an early age, Cynthia Weil seemed destined for the spotlight. Growing up in Manhattan, she trained as an actress and dancer, later studying theater at Sarah Lawrence College.

“I was always fixated on Broadway,” Weil said in a 2016 video interview with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “I wanted to write for Broadway, I had always pictured myself doing something on Broadway.”

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However, Weil’s true talents lie in her songwriting abilities. Eventually, she signed a contract with Al Nevins and Don Kirsher’s Aldon Music during one of the most pivotal periods in music: the transition from Tin Pan Alley to rock n’ roll. As a young writer, Weil helped write the blueprint for the mainstream hits that would come to dominate the pop charts.

Finding Her Songwriting Partner

In 1960, Cynthia Weil met Barry Mann, who already had a couple of Top 40 hits under his belt by then. The two married in August 1961. Their first songwriting collaboration, “Bless You”, became a top 20 that same year for Tony Orlando.

This kicked off a seemingly never-ending supply of hits: the Crystals’ “Uptown” (1962); the Drifters’ “On Broadway”; and the Animals’ 1965 hit “We Gotta Get Out of This Place”, which became an anthem for military members serving in the Vietnam War.

Weil and Mann never shied away from hot-button issues in their lyrics. “Only in America” — recorded by Jay and the Americans — tackled segregation and racism head-on.

[RELATED: A Songwriting Accident Turned Into One of Dolly Parton’s Biggest Hits in 1977]

In 1988, the couple took home two Grammy Awards — including Song of the Year — for “Somewhere Out There”, written for the 1986 animated film An American Tail.

Weil also found songwriting success independently of her husband. She co-wrote Lionel Richie’s 1983 pop hit “Running With the Night” and Martina McBride’s 1998 country chart-topper “Wrong Again”.

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