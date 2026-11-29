On this day (November 29) in 2019, hit songwriter Billy Ray Reynolds, 79, died at his home in Mt. Olive, Mississippi. Getting his start as a rhythm guitarist for Waylon Jennings, he later followed the outlaw legend to supergroup The Highwaymen with Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson.

However, songwriting was where Reynolds really shone. His catalog includes John Conlee’s “Working Man”, “Don’t Believe My Heart Can Stand Another You” by Tanya Tucker, and the Allman Brothers’ Dickey Betts’ “Atlanta’s Burning Down” and “Dealin’ With the Devil.”

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Other artists who recorded Reynolds’ songs included Conway Twitty, Bobby Bare, Alison Krauss, Tom Jones, Rodney Lay, Gary Stewart, and Barbara Fairchild.

Today, we’re taking a trip through his life and career on the seventh anniversary of his passing.

Billy Ray Reynolds Was Inspired By This Country Superstar

Born October 6, 1940, in Mt. Olive, Mississippi, Billy Ray Reynolds decided to take up the guitar after seeing Hank Williams star at the Grand Ole Opry in 1949.

Arriving in Nashville in 1968, Reynolds recorded a couple singles for Epic Records before taking his talents to Waylon Jennings’ backup band, the Waylors, in 1970. He played guitar and sang harmony on several landmark albums, such as Honky Tonk Heroes and Ladies Love Outlaws.

Reynolds also wrote several songs for Jennings, including “Sandy Sends Her Best”, “High Time (You Quit Your Lowdown Ways”), “Cloudy Days”, and “It’ll Be Her”.

His Songwriting Career

In 1976, Billy Ray Reynolds left the Waylors to focus on writing songs. This led to a prolific career that spanned more than three decades, penning songs recorded by Toby Keith, Tompall Glaser, Eddy Arnold, Tom Jones, and Jake Owen.

Among his biggest successes were Tanya Tucker’s 1975 hit “Don’t Believe My Heart Can Stand Another You”, which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Country singles chart, and John Conlee’s 1985 Top 10 hit “Workin’ Man”.

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Reynolds also played guitar and sang with legendary steel guitarist Pete Drake. He helped manage Drake’s publishing company, Window Music.

In addition to his musical successes, Reynolds also managed to break into acting. Usually portraying villains, he appeared in small roles in such films as Rainmaker, Roots and The Journey of August King. His TV-series credits include In the Heat of the Night and I’ll Fly Away.

Reynolds served several years as president of the Screen Actors Guild for Tennessee and Kentucky.

After years of working behind the scenes, Reynolds stepped into the spotlight with his 2002 debut album Whole Lot of Memories, which included duets with Merle Haggard and Bonnie Bramlett.

[RELATED: This Roving Band of Country Music Outlaws Made Their Onstage Debut 41 Years Ago Today]

Returning to his home state of Mississippi in 2006, Reynolds released a second album, Country Music Love Affair, in 2018.

Survivors included wife Lora Reynolds, five sons, and seven grandchildren.

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images