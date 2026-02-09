Born on This Day in 1939, One Half of the Hitmaking Husband and Wife Songwriting Duo Behind One of Dolly Parton’s Biggest Hits

Songwriters typically defined their era. It’s not often that a songwriter can adapt their sound for decades on end. One legendary songwriter who exceeded those expectations was Barry Mann. Born on this day in 1939, this multi-genre talent helped pen some of the most iconic songs of all time, alongside his wife, Cynthia Weil. The pair notably penned one of Dolly Parton‘s first crossover hits, “Here You Come Again.” That credit alone should key you into the level of songwriting we’re dealing with here, but for an even more in-depth look, revisit Mann’s career below.

Barry Mann’s Early Years

Mann was born in Brooklyn in the late ’30s. He got his start in the industry in the ’60s, becoming a peer of Carole King and Gerry Goffin, Neil Sedaka, Carol Bayer Sager, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, and his eventual wife, Weil. All of these young songwriters entirely changed the face of pop music in this era.

Mann’s early hits included “I Love How You Love Me,” “Blame It On The Bossa Nova,” “He’s Sure The Boy I Love,” and “Walking In The Rain.” Perhaps his most well-known track from this time was “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling.” This pop standard has proven to be one of the most successful songs of all time. These tracks helped put Mann on the map, but it wasn’t until the ’70s that he secured legendary status.

1970s Success

Mann and Weil demonstrated their versatility across multiple genres and staying power in the ’70s. Notably, in 1977, they gave Parton one of her name-making hits, “Here You Come Again.”

This country classic was originally intended for Brenda Lee. After a year of going back and forth, she decided to give it up. It was first recorded by B.J. Thomas but made famous by Parton’s near-perfect rendition.

Not only did this song stumble into the right hands, but writing it was also a happy accident. Mann reportedly wrote an opening line to this hit, but Weil accidentally erased the recording and had to improvise a new version.

“I didn’t know what to do, so I made one up,” Weil once said. “I made up the melody and the lyric. When he came back, I sang it to him. He said, ‘That’s not my opening line, but I like yours better.’ We kept it.”

Film and Continued Success

Mann and Weil continued to earn successful songs throughout the following decades. His singular songwriter voice was even heard in the ’90s, thanks to Hanson’s “I Will Come To You.” Needless to say, Mann is one of the most enduring songwriters of all time.

Mann also lent his talents to film, scoring the animated film An American Tail and the instant classic Muppet Treasure Island. These efforts demonstrated that he could write catchy pop tunes and craft a narrative.

To celebrate his enduring career on his birthday, revisit Mann’s legacy with “Here You Come Again” below.

