Born in the Motor City 79 Years Ago Today, the Country-Rock Pioneer Who Helped Introduce Roots Music Legends to a New Generation

On this day (July 11) in 1947, Jeff Hanna was born in Detroit, Michigan. He is best known as one of the founding members of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Their 1972 album Will the Circle Be Unbroken featured appearances from Roy Acuff, Doc Watson, Maybelle Carter, Merle Travis, Jimmy Martin, and many more.

Hanna’s family moved often when he was growing up. When he was 15, the family made what would become their most consequential move, when they relocated from Colorado to Southern California. There, he met future NGDB bandmate Bruce Kunkel. After meeting a few more folk music-loving young musicians, they formed an old-time jug band called the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Before long, they transitioned from old-time music to folk rock.

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The Start of a 60-Year Run

The band released their debut single, “Buy for Me the Rain,” in 1967. While it wasn’t a huge hit, it was successful enough to get the band a spot on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, as well as opening slots on tour with the Doors, Dizzy Gillespie, and Jack Benny, among others, according to PBS.

“We were all raised with rock influences from our older siblings, but folk music grabbed hold of us,” Hanna said. “Joan Baez was my favorite. I would read her liner notes and see that a ballad was an Appalachian song that somebody found way back when. Through that discovery process, we became acquainted with people like Doc Watson, Flatt & Scruggs, and Mother Maybelle Carter.”

They found their first top 10 hit with the Jerry Jeff Walker-penned “Mr. Bojangles” in 1969. It reached No. 10 on the Hot 100. Then, in the 1980s, they had a string of hits with songs like “Fishin’ in the Dark,” “Long Hard Road,” and “Modern Day Romance.” However, their most influential release came in 1972.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Kept Traditions Alive

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Jeff Hanna and the rest of the band were fans of the old masters. They revered the Carter Family, Doc Watson, Flatt & Scruggs, and Roy Acuff. So, they decided to gather those artists in the studio and record an album of classic tunes with them. The result was Will the Circle Be Unbroken.

The album introduced NGDB fans and other listeners to old-time and bluegrass artists, as well as some nearly-forgotten stars of the Grand Ole Opry. It bridged the generational gap and helped keep those musical traditions alive. Moreover, it brought Watson and other artists renewed popularity.

In short, Will the Circle Be Unbroken was one of the most influential and impactful albums in roots music history.

Jeff Hanna’s Work Outside NGDB

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Jeff Hanna’s 60-year ride with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is only part of his career. He has also collaborated with countless artists as a session musician, and guest vocalist. Additionally, he has penned hundreds of songs. The long list of greats he’s worked with includes Emmylou Harris, Suzy Bogguss, Earl Scruggs, Linda Ronstadt, and Johnny Cash.

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Notably, Hanna wrote “Bless the Broken Road” with Marcus Hummon and Bobby Boyd. NGDB recorded it for their 1993 album Acoustic. More than a decade later, in 1994, Rascal Flatts released their cover. It topped the country chart for five weeks and won the Grammy for Best Country Song, which went to Hanna, Hummon, and Boyd.

Hanna has been married to country singer/songwriter Matraca Berg since 1993. They often collaborate, writing songs and performing together.

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