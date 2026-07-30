On This Day in 1985, Randy Travis Released His Debut Single, a Commercial Disappointment That Became a No. 1 Hit

On this day (July 29) in 1985, Randy Travis released “On the Other Hand” as his debut single. It went almost unnoticed by the industry at large, failing to reach the top 40 of the country chart. However, his label, Warner Bros., released it a second time in 1986, and it became a massive award-winning hit.

Travis had been trying to break into the country music business for nearly a decade by the time he released “On the Other Hand.” He released his first singles in 1978 under his real name, Randy Traywick. “She’s My Woman” peaked at No. 91. “I’ll Take Any Willing Woman” failed to chart. Finally, in early 1985, Travis inked his first major label deal.

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“On the Other Hand” didn’t do much for Travis. It peaked at No. 67 on the country chart and got very little airplay. In December, he released “1982” as his second single. It peaked at No. 6 and gave the up-and-comer some momentum. Unfortunately, his label didn’t believe that he had another song that was strong enough to be a single. So, they chose to give his debut another shot.

“On the Other Hand” Puts Randy Travis on Top

Warner Bros. released “On the Other Hand” as Randy Travis’ third single in April 1986. This time, it quickly climbed the country chart. By late July, it claimed the top spot, giving Travis the first of 16 No. 1 singles.

“On the Other Hand” won Song of the Year at the CMA and ACM awards in 1986. Both of those trophies went to songwriters Don Schlitz and Paul Overstreet. Travis took home Single of the Year at the ACM Awards.

Overstreet and Schlitz were working on another song when this one came along, according to Songfacts. “It was this idea that when you have one woman, you shouldn’t be looking for another one,” Overstreet recalled. “I, personally, was tired of that whole scenario of going from one relationship to another, and not having the strength to really say no in tempting situations,” he explained. “I was hoping we could write a song that would say we have the strength to say no.”

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