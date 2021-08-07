Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Aisha Noel

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Aisha Noel over Zoom video!

Aisha Noel is a multitalented singer, songwriter, and performer of Pop Soca music. Born in the twin island of Trinidad and Tobago, she is emerging as one of the hottest new voices on the local music scene.

Aisha Noel describes her music as Pop Soca – a fusion of Soca, Pop and Caribbean sounds. The artist welcomes innovation and brings a contemporary sound to traditional Soca music.

Her unique vocal styling appeals to fans both locally and internationally. “I want to uplift the art form with messages of love, celebration, and positivity” she points out. “For me, it’s about connecting to people’s emotions and making them feel good. It’s not just about me, it’s about us.”

To date Aisha Noel has released five productions, ‘Nobody be Safe’, ‘Soca Fever’, ‘Lifestyle’, ‘One Dance’, and “Sign Your Name’. She has also cowritten for various artists such as Machel Montano and Nailah Blackman.

