Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with BabyJake

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing BabyJake over Zoom video!

Bound to be a staple on your summer playlists, alternative singer, songwriter, and producer BabyJakedrops his latest single “Daddy’s Coming Home”.

On “Daddy’s Coming Home,” BabyJake goes full-on outlaw rockstar. His wild delivery rings out with grit and gusto on the guitar-laden banger. In the accompanying music video, BabyJakerescues a damsel-in-distress (from an airstream) and concocts a revenge plot against her father. The outright rowdy visual sets the tone for the forthcoming debut album from the Gold-Certifiedrising star.

Of the song, BabyJake says, “I wrote & produced [‘Daddy’s Coming Home’] with Danny Shyman, who I did most of this album with. I’ve been listening to a lot of classic rock and just really wanted to make a rock & roll record. I started on the guitar and the lyric ‘Daddy’s coming home…’ and we just built from there. It’s by far my favorite record I’ve released so far, and I think a good example of where I’m headed as an artist.”

Earlier this spring, BabyJake released his singles“Do I Fit In Your Shoes?” and “Funny Thing About Love” with BipolarSunshine, which were praised by Billboard, V Magazine, TMRW Magazine, American Songwriter, and more. The singles followed his 2020 debut EP Don’t give me problems, give me wine hailed by critics and fans alike. The seven-song genre-blurring EPfeatureshis single “Head In The Clouds” and was acclaimed by Notion, The Line Of Best Fit, Ones To Watch, This Song Is Sick, Lyrical Lemonade, and more. Wonderland stated, “Few artists are able to bounce so seamlessly from genre to genre than BabyJake,” while Flauntproclaimed, “BabyJake is on his way to superstardom.”Earlier this year, BabyJake teamed up with Louis The Child on “Somewhere Else.”

Stay tuned for more music and news to come from BabyJake this summer!

ABOUT BABYJAKE

Jake Herring, aka BabyJake, first picked up the guitar when he was eight years old. Growing up in Fort Myers FL, he constantly juggled his deep love of classic rock and guitars with an enthusiasm for sports and partying with his friends. For solace, Herring often turned to his dad’s folk records, favoring the low-key contemplative sounds that resonated with the sense of alienation that he was feeling. Though he maybe wasn’t conscious of it at the time, Herring was priming himself to be a sort of musical chameleon. Well versed in the building blocks of rock music, the intimacy of folk, and with an innate understanding of the rap and pop music he grew up around, he was constructing a well of disparate influences to draw from when he eventually made a serious go at a music career. After his freshman year of college, Herring dropped out and started writing songs as often as he could. Debuting as BabyJake in 2019, his Gold-Certified single “Cigarettes on Patios” topped global viral charts and has accumulated over 100 million streams to date. Despite the global pandemic changing original plans for 2020, BabyJake kept the momentum going with a seven-song debut EP, Don’t give me problems, give me wine, which Lyrical Lemonade acclaimed, “an exceptional project.” On the heels of its success, BabyJake sets the stage for his debut album with his latest singles “Do I Fit In Your Shoes?” and “Funny Thing About Love”.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

#podcast #interview #bringinbackpod #BabyJake #zoom #aspn #americansongwriter #americansongwriterpodcastnetwork

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!