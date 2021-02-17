Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with Americans Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Brynn Elliott over Zoom video!

Atlantic Records/Big Yellow Dog Music recording artist Brynn Elliott has announced recently released her new single. “Tell Me I’m Pretty” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Co-written with songwriter Michelle Buzz (Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue), the track is joined by an official music video filmed at a palatial estate on the Hudson River Palisades, directed by Los Angeles-based photographer, creative director, and director Lauren Dunn (The Weeknd, G-Eazy).

“Tell Me I’m Pretty” heralds Elliott’s breathtaking new EP, CAN I BE REAL?, due to arrive later this year. Recorded in Los Angeles and produced in large part by songwriting/production duo The Monarch (Kelly Clarkson, Nicki Minaj), CAN I BE REAL? sees Elliott expanding on the thoughtful yet emotionally potent lyricism of her 2018 debut EP, TIME OF OUR LIVES, infusing her vibrant pop with undeniable warmth, charm, and a uniquely contemplative focus on identity, self-image, and finding one’s place in the world.

TIME OF OUR LIVES proved a breakthrough debut for the Atlanta-born, Los Angeles-based Elliott upon its 2018 release, highlighted by the top 15 Hot AC single, “Might Not Like Me,” The track – which has earned over 43 million global streams thus far – is joined by an equally popular official video, directed by Sarah McColgan (Kelly Clarkson, Charli XCX) and now boasting close to 4 million YouTube views.

TIME OF OUR LIVES features a series of distinctive pop songs fueled in large part by Elliott’s studies at Harvard University. Each of the five songs on the EP was inspired by a different philosopher or set of ideas, with “Time of Our Lives“ drawing on Heidegger and existentialism and “Might Not Like Me” absorbing feminist critiques of Descartes into a buoyant and empowering pop anthem. In addition to studying philosophy as song inspiration, Elliott spent most of her weekends and summers on the road, playing over 200 shows both on her own and as special guest to such artists as Brandi Carlile, Grace Potter, and Alanis Morissette.

