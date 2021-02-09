Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Dead Poet Society over Zoom video!

L.A.-based alt-rock band DEAD POET SOCIETY will release their debut full-length -!- (said as “The Exclamation Album”) on February 12th, 2021. The album is available for pre-order here.

The band has also shared the music video for their current single “.CoDA.” Watch it here.

“.CoDA.” was originally recorded in 2018, landing as an instant fan-favorite. This brand new, reworked album version sees the song blown up and realized to its full potential.

“More fighting, more screaming matches, another day walking out the door with a sick feeling in your stomach. Fuck them. You don’t need them. They need YOU… but still… you love them. Love? More like you’re addicted to them and they’re addicted to you. Talk shit bitch, say it like you want to leave. You love me like cocaine,” the band says cryptically about the song.

The four-piece formed while attending college in Boston and have already amassed a dedicated following with millions of streams. Insanely catchy and unable to be pigeonholed by genre, Dead Poet Society’s musical landscape runs from heavy, riff-driven songs to stunningly beautiful ballads. With fretless guitars and the extraordinary vocals of lead singer Jack Underkofler at the forefront, they have cultivated a signature sound that’s unique as a fingerprint.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!