​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Ego Kill Talent over Zoom video!

“We all develop a self-image that we want to show to the world. We make decisions and actions that feed that image and in the attempt of making it real we end up believing that is what we are. (EGO) Little by little, our frantic and desperate effort to keep this illusion gradually blinds us to what we truly are. (KILL) Our true self is a silent witness of our essence, completely independent of the character, and with full potential for anything. (TALENT)”

Google identified Ego Kill Talent’s vibrant debut album as one of the twenty (20) most relevant artists of 2017. It became a Top 50 Viral Spotify release in the UK, France, Portugal and Brazil with over five weeks in the 4th position. It also attained Spotify “Playlisting” in the U.S., Canada, France, Mexico, UK, Portugal and Spain, racking up over 20 million plays on streaming platforms.

Formed by, Jonathan Correa (vocals), Jean Dolabella (drums and guitars), Raphael Miranda (drums, bass), Niper Boaventura (guitar, bass), and Theo Van Der Loo (bass, guitars), Ego Kill Talent (an abbreviation of the saying “too much ego will kill your talent”) toured Europe for the first time in 2017, playing Download Festival Paris, the legendary Arènes de Nîmes supporting System of a Down and the iconic Melkweg in Amsterdam. The band was also invited for an interview and full live performance at 3FM, the biggest Rock radio station in Holland. In addition, performed at premiere festivals in South America, including Rock In Rio, Planeta Altantida and Santiago Gets Louder (Chile).

2018 began with 5 dates supporting the Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age in Brazil, including Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, 2 nights at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Pedreira Paulo Leminski in Curitiba and Beira-Rio Stadium in Porto Alegre. Then to Europe again in June, touring with Shinedown at iconic venues such as Pumpehuset in Copenhagen and Melkweg in Amsterdam, as well as the festivals Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, Graspop Metal Meeting, Download Festival Paris (again), Download Festival Madrid and Nova Rock. 2018 wrapped up with a third European tour, this time supporting Dutch band Within Temptation playing most of the O2 venues throughout Europe, including a sold-out O2 Brixton Academy in London and 2 sold-out nights at AFAS Live (former Heineken Music Hall) in Amsterdam.

Ego Kill Talent received great reviews from European press on each tour including a 5 “K” rating from Kerrang! UK magazine for the Download Paris concert in 2017. The Dutch press (Aardschok, 3FM and Smash Press) compared the band’s sound and performance to Foo Fighters, Stone Sour and Royal Blood.

The band is currently putting finishing touches on their second album at the famed 606 Studios, owned by The Foo Fighters. The album will feature 12 tracks with special guests John Dolmayan (System of a Down), Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour) and skateboarder Bob Burnquist (13 times X Games Champion). The album release date and title are to be confirmed. EKT has just signed with C3 Management and are now preparing for their second Rock In Rio performance later this year.

“When Rock music is made with emotion and truth, it really touches us. I believe we have captured something that encompasses all of these feelings”, says Theo Van Der Loo regarding the messages featured within the album. “All the lyrics and musical creation are part of a questioning process. The intention is to use these questions as paths to free ourselves from anything that causes us pain”, he adds.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!

