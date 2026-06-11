4 Songs From the 70s That Basically Confess Your Feelings for You

When you have a crush, those feelings can be all-consuming. Oftentimes, it’s easier to bottle them up than admit it right away, but the payoff of saying how you feel can be amazing. Here are a few fun songs from the 70s that basically say it so you don’t have to.

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“I’d Really Love To See You Tonight” by England Dan & John Ford Cole

This song might sound a little like a booty call, if anything. However, it’s also kind of nice because it says it all without being too overbearing. In “I’d Really Love To See You Tonight”, Dan and Cole tell a potential lover that they’d like to spend a little time with them, even if it doesn’t amount to anything serious.

“I’m not talking ’bout moving in / And I don’t wanna change your life / But there’s a warm wind blowing the stars around / And I’d really love to see you tonight.”

“I Want You To Want Me” by Cheap Trick

If you’re worried about not coming across as clear in your feelings, this song makes it pretty obvious.

“I Want You To Want Me” had single potential, according to Cheap Trick‘s producer, Tom Werman. However, it was actually a live version of the song that took off.

“I thought it might be a single off the album [1977’s In Color] the way it was recorded,” Werman told Songfacts. “And then, all of a sudden, I hear this slam-bang version from Japan and it went wild. And ‘Dream Police’ [another Cheap Trick song] sat on the shelf for eight months.”

“Knock Three Times” by Tony Orlando and Dawn

“Knock Three Times” tells the story of a guy falling for their downstairs neighbor. This one might come across as a little stalker-ish, but it also lets the listener take the hint in a clever way.

Oh, my darling, knock three times

On the ceiling, if you want me

Twice on the pipe

If the answer is no

Oh, my sweetness

Means you’ll meet me in the hallway

Oh-oh, twice on the pipe

Means you ain’t gonna show.

“Hopelessly Devoted To You” by Olivia Newton-John

Honestly, this song might be a little bit on the dramatic side. But it also gets the point across of liking someone without leaving anyone wondering.

Originally from the Grease soundtrack, Sandy sings this song after writing a letter to bad boy Danny Zuko in her bedroom. When it comes to confessing your feelings, this song is pretty much the magnum opus.

Photo by: David Redfern/Redferns