Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Evan McIntosh

We had the pleasure of interviewing Evann McIntosh over Zoom video!

Rising 17-year-old singer-songwriter Evann McIntosh (they/them) announces their new album ‘Character Development’ out August 27th via Mom+Pop Music.

Written and recorded primarily in the breakout star’s suburban Kansas bedroom, the 13-track collection mixes dark alt-pop and dreamy R&B with streaks of hip-hop, jazz, and funk, calling to mind everything from Prince to Billie Eilish as it grapples with growth and evolution, gender identity and sexuality, freedom, and self-expression. The album is a work of pure intimacy, a poignant and revealing portrait of modern adolescence from an artist unraveling the mysteries of their psyche one song at a time.

“This record is all about growth and change,”Evann explains.“I’m always evolving, and this album is the sound of that transformation, of one version of myself giving way to the next.”

Pre-order ‘Character Development’: https://evann.me/Characterdevelopment

Evann’s new single “NOBODY ELSE” – a sweet R&B-tinged track on the excitement of a healthy, monogamous relationship – is out today. The intimate music video showcases Evann’s lighthearted personality and groovy dancing chops “emanating a self-assured confidence well beyond their age” (Ones To Watch).

“‘NOBODY ELSE’ is about commitment and being very proud of your relationship with somebody,” Evann says about the song. “It is about monogamy and the idea of there being one person for everybody, and that you’ve found yours.”

Previously released single from ‘Character Development,’ “JENN!FER AN!STON” set the tone for Evann’s unpredictable and adventurous LP. The spare, slow-burning track stacks heavenly vocal harmonies and the video sees Evann galavanting around a luxurious penthouse and grooving through New York City.

ABOUT EVANN MCINTOSH:

Character Development is more than just Evann McIntosh’s transfixing new album; it’s their way of life. Written and recorded primarily in the breakout 17-year-old star’s suburban Kansas bedroom, the collection mixes dark alt-pop and dreamy R&B with streaks of hip-hop, jazz, and funk, calling to mind everything from Prince to Billie Eilish as it grapples with growth and evolution, gender identity and sexuality, freedom and self-expression. The writing here is as insightful as it is unpredictable, alternating between earnest poeticism and playful acrobatics, and the production is similarly adventurous, with McIntosh’s longtime collaborator Jesty Beatz once again wrapping their performances in lush, magnetic arrangements. Even at its most densely layered, though, the album remains a work of pure intimacy, a poignant and revealing portrait of modern adolescence from an artist unraveling the mysteries of their psyche one song at a time. Character Development follows McIntosh’s acclaimed 2019 debut, MOJO, a digital juggernaut that racked up more than 31 million streams in part due to the viral TikTok success of lead single “What Dreams Are Made Of.” Ones To Watch hailed the music’s “self-awareness and vulnerability,” while WWD praised McIntosh’s “maturity and vision,” and Vogue HK declared that they were “ready to conquer the world.” The record also caught the attention of esteemed indie label Mom + Pop, who signed McIntosh over Zoom in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

