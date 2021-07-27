Lord Huron Return to ‘Whispering Pines’ in “Love Me Like You Used To” Video

A museum patron is fixated on “famed” broadcaster Tubbs Tarbell and the history of artists who have passed through the Whispering Pines Studios. Making her way through the Whispering Pines Museum, pursuing all its memorabilia, her true intentions are eventually revealed in the video for “Love Me Like You Used To,” off Lord Huron’s fourth album, Long Lost.

Marking the third video, directed by Anthony Wilson, following “Mine Forever,” and “Not Dead Yet,” featuring the band with blurred out faces in a country-Western setting, all ties to the aesthetic of Long Lost (off Republic Records and the band’s Whispering Pines Studios Inc.), a follow up to Vide Noir (2018), and their tribute to Whispering Pines.

The video also pays homage to Tarbell, a recurring character the band first introduced in December 2020 as the host of Lord Huron’s ongoing series of livestreamed shows titled Alive from Whispering Pines, which the band played up until the release of Long Lost on May 21.

“It’s like our clubhouse,” said frontman Ben Schneider in a recent interview. “It’s a very haunted feel, it’s very stuck in a time warp. The decor is all the original stuff from the ’70s, and we had to replace a lot of the electronics and equipment, but it has this very haunted, trapped-in-time feel, so, we’ve invented characters that we imagine haunting it, or people who have passed through in the past, and writing from their perspective became the concept of the album.”

Lord Huron’s ‘Long Lost’

Set to hit the road for their Long Lost Tour, including top billing at the Ohana Encore Festival in September, alongside Pearl Jam and Beck, in addition to two dates at Red Rocks in 2022.

The tour kicks off in Philadelphia on Sept. 9 and includes a variety of outdoor venues in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, Portland, and other cities across the U.S. with supporting acts Allison Ponthier and Andy Shauf on select dates.

In the meantime, Lord Huron continues making their Long Lost rounds, recently performing “Mine Forever on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and “I Lied” with Allison Ponthier on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and “Not Dead Yet” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!