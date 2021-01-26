Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Jeff Blue over Zoom video!

Jeff Blue has many music accomplishments under his belt, ranging from producing, to songwriting, to discovering and signing major music artists, and creating his own entertainment company Jeff Blue Music. Blue graduated from UCLA with a BA in communication studios and JD from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. Soon after, he worked as a music journalist for Billboard, HITS and Entertainment Weekly. He eventually published his own music magazine, ‘Crossroads’, which focused on discovering unsigned artists. Jeff has an eye for recognizing and discovering pure talent and believes in their potential to achieve their dreams. He carries the passion and determination to be a true pioneer for artists in developing and skyrocketing their careers to stardom.

Blue has developed and signed iconic artists such as Linkin Park, Macy Gray and dozens of multi-platinum acts that has resulted in over 140 million albums sold, 44 signed artists, over 80 publishing deals, and hundreds of film & TV placements. Blue is currently signed as a songwriter to BMG Music Publishing, formerly at Universal Music Publishing where he co-wrote the 2009 hit single “So Close, So Far” for multi-Platinum artist Hoobastank. Blue won a BMI Award for his songwriting on “Pictures of You” for The Last Goodnight. He additionally produced, A&R’d, and performed all the drums and percussion on the Virgin Records album which also spawned Australia’s #1 song of the year, and “Stay Beautiful”.

Jeff Blue is also currently producing a six-part docuseries, gearing up for his new iHeartRadio Podcast, and authoring his brand-new music novel, ‘One Step Closer’, which was released on December 8th, 2020, which follows the story of young musical visionaries and their rise to fame. ‘One Step Closer’ is an inspirational, true story about achieving your dreams. All dreams are riddled with roadblocks. Otherwise they wouldn’t be

Jeff Blue has many music accomplishments under his belt, ranging from producing, to songwriting, to discovering and signing major music artists, and creating his own entertainment company Jeff Blue Music. Blue graduated from UCLA with a BA in communication studios and JD from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. Soon after, he worked as a music journalist for Billboard, HITS and Entertainment Weekly. He eventually published his own music magazine, ‘Crossroads’, which focused on discovering unsigned artists. Jeff has an eye for recognizing and discovering pure talent and believes in their potential to achieve their dreams. He carries the passion and determination to be a true pioneer for artists in developing and skyrocketing their careers to stardom.

Blue has developed and signed iconic artists such as Linkin Park, Macy Gray and dozens of multi-platinum acts that has resulted in over 140 million albums sold, 44 signed artists, over 80 publishing deals, and hundreds of film & TV placements. Blue is currently signed as a songwriter to BMG Music Publishing, formerly at Universal Music Publishing where he co-wrote the 2009 hit single “So Close, So Far” for multi-Platinum artist Hoobastank. Blue won a BMI Award for his songwriting on “Pictures of You” for The Last Goodnight. He additionally produced, A&R’d, and performed all the drums and percussion on the Virgin Records album which also spawned Australia’s #1 song of the year, and “Stay Beautiful”.

Jeff Blue is also currently producing a six-part docuseries, gearing up for his new iHeartRadio Podcast, and authoring his brand-new music novel, ‘One Step Closer’, which was released on December 8th, 2020, follows the story of young musical visionaries and their rise to fame. ‘One Step Closer’ is an inspirational, true story about achieving your dreams. All dreams are riddled with roadblocks. Otherwise they wouldn’t be dreams…’ – Jeff Blue. Blue has changed the lives of so many and continues to be a driving force in the music industry.

JEFF BLUE ON ‘ONE STEP CLOSER’:

“‘One Step Closer’ is an inspirational, true story about achieving your dreams. All dreams are riddled with roadblocks. Otherwise they wouldn’t be dreams. The only way to deal with roadblocks is to set up a map with various alternative routes. The longer route will take you out of the way, but the road will be less crowded. This allows the driver, who is present in mind, to acquire indispensable experience along the journey, preparing you to soar past the competition who took the direct road, straight to the middle, while you create your own road to the top and beyond.” – Jeff Blue

dreams…’ – Jeff Blue. Blue has changed the lives of so many and continues to be a driving force in the music industry.

JEFF BLUE ON ‘ONE STEP CLOSER’:

“‘One Step Closer’ is an inspirational, true story about achieving your dreams. All dreams are riddled with roadblocks. Otherwise they wouldn’t be dreams. The only way to deal with roadblocks is to set up a map with various alternative routes. The longer route will take you out of the way, but the road will be less crowded. This allows the driver, who is present in mind, to acquire indispensable experience along the journey, preparing you to soar past the competition who took the direct road, straight to the middle, while you create your own road to the top and beyond.” – Jeff Blue

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!