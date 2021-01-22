Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Jimi Somewhere over Zoom video!

Jimi Somewhere shares his new single “Wedding” off his forthcoming debut LPNothing Gold Can Stay, out February 5th, 2021 via Next Wave/Ultra Records. “Wedding” begins with reflection on the present and ends with focus on the future. Sonically, it’s a warm jaunt driven by acoustic sounds, subtle echoes of church bells, and Jimi’s usage of an accordion. Produced by Jimi’s longtime collaborator Milo Orchis, “Wedding” is a deeply nuanced effort where yearning timbres and revelatory lyrics come together to create something undeniably singular.

Jimi Somewhere says this of his new single:

“‘Wedding’ is probably the most personal song I’ve made. I started writing it right after my second sister got married in 2017. When a big milestone like that happens in your family it makes you reflect and you start thinking ‘what am i doing with my life?’ So it’s me addressing all these decisions I’ve made with my career, my family & my future.”

“Wedding” follows Jimi Somewhere’s previous single “In My Car” released earlier this fall. Like its title and along with automobile sound effects, the track captures a feeling of driving to an unknown destination wrapped up in meditative solitude. While Jimi Somewhere is best known for sad songs with guitars, “In My Car” is more groove based but still carries the emotional weight of his previous coming-of-age endeavors.

Towards the end of summer, Jimi released his single “Jesus (feat. Kacy Hill).” With “Jesus,” Jimi drew inspiration from the grandiose and ‘larger than life’ songs from Christian summer camps. Here he paints a delicate portrait of a life tangled up with frustration and confusion. The track is elevated by Jimi’s reflective songwriting, vision in understanding pop’s power to invigorate weary minds, and Kacy Hill’s angelic vocals.

Jimi shared “Bottle Rocket,” the first single off his forthcoming LP, back in July. “Bottle Rocket” overflows with excitement from its immense choruses and an electrifying sonic pattern. In 2019, Jimi released his sophomore EP Ponyboy—a collection of songs that presented a sonic escapism of interminable emotions and coming-of-age tales while serving as his momentous introduction.

You can pre-save Jimi Somewhere’s debut LP Nothing Gold Can Stayhere.

More info:

Jimi Somewhere is the brainchild of Benjamin Schandy, a 22-year-old artist hailing from Hokksund, a picturesque town in Norway. Jimi Somewhere’s music is influenced by the imaginative work of renowned filmmaker Spike Jonze and the eminent artistry of Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Abstract, and Frank Ocean. Jimi ties his contemplative lyrics with frenzy electro-pop, ornate hip-hop beats, trippy pop, and multi-layered vocals to produce his very own signature resonance. Jimi Somewhere has over 15M+ cumulative Spotify streams spanning ~200K monthly listeners. He’s been featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday, Lorem, Oyster, and Fresh Finds playlists.

