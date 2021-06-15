Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Kaelin Kost

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Kaelin Kost over Zoom video!

Kaelin Kost is a Brooklyn based artist and songwriter with an instantly recognizable vocal tone that commands the attention of her listeners from the first note.

Growing up in Pittsburgh, she spent her formative years performing in local bands and honing her creative writing and visual art skills. Until recently, Kaelin had worked professionally as a print designer, where her works have been featured on runways during New York and Australian fashion weeks and worn by celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Victoria Justice.

Having wowed with her stunning debut offering Mulholland Drive. Kaelin’s exquisite vocals have been paired with her passion for design. The artwork, video, and all aspects of the song’s creative were dreamed up, designed, and executed by Kaelin herself.

Recently signing to 300 Entertainment, Kaelin’s music and visual art now has a home famous for nurturing talents like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug.

Kaelin Kost continues to share her artistry today in gorgeous new left- pop single, Lightning Love.

Lightning Love arrives with a suitably striking visual, and the track serves to further cement Kaelin as an artist to watch in 2021.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

#podcast #interview #bringinbackpod #KaelinKost #300Entertainment #zoom #aspn #americansongwriter #americansongwriterpodcastnetwork

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!