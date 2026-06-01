3 Hidden Gem Songs by Massive Bands That Feel Like Your Own Personal Discovery

We all love finding musical “hidden gems.” Even if they are just an inch below the surface of the biggest hits, listeners enjoy digging deeper into a band’s discography. It gives us all a sense of validation and ownership of fandom that the general public doesn’t enjoy. The three songs below, all from massive bands, will feel like a personal discovery. They aren’t complete deep cuts, but the average fan won’t know them. Listening to these tracks will give you the upper hand.

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“Bleed To Love Her” — Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac’s “Bleed To Love Her” is a hidden gem only the band’s most exploratory fans know about. Sure, it’s not a completely unknown track, but it’s not for the surface-level listener. This Lindsey Buckingham-led song is one of the most stunning tracks the band ever put out, even if its popularity didn’t equal its greatness.

Buckingham pours his heart out into this deep cut, marrying his sorrow with an insatiable beat. It’s quite the balancing act of emotions. If you’re a Fleetwood fan who hasn’t managed to skim below the surface, you’ll find this song an earth-shattering discovery.

“Moonlight Mile” — The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones’ “Moonlight Mile” won’t be found on their greatest hits playlists. It’s a song reserved for infatuated listeners who are looking for something a little more in-depth than their top-selling tracks.

Despite this song’s commercial standing, it’s every bit as (if not more) great as The Stones’ most well-known songs. This track has oodles of atmosphere and no shortage of anthemic qualities. It could rival any of the band’s mainstream songs, with the added edge of deep-cut magic. Listening to this song makes Stones intermediates feel like masters.

“The Prophets Song” — Queen

Queen’s “The Prophets Song” is far more grounded than many of their top songs. While many of the band’s greatest hits are acrobatic, genre-bending tracks, this song feels far more rooted and subdued. Of course, it has Queen’s typically larger-than-life lyricism, but it’s still a departure from their typical sound.

Finding this song will make you feel like you’re in the inner circle of Queen fans who have pushed past their top-selling tracks. It’s quite the discovery and a testament to the diversity of Queen’s sound. This song stands in contrast to the songs most of the mainstream know from this out-of-the-box band.

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