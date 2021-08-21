Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Lifer

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

After an 18-year hiatus, hard rockers Lifer surprised fans last year when they reemerged with three new songs that even Lead Vocalist Nick Coyle said was a “surreal experience.” Now, the recently-reunited band is back with their fourth track “Hate Me Love Me” that will be part of a forthcoming five-song EP, solidifying the group’s long-awaited resurrection.

Described by Guitarist Aaron Fink as a “modern hard rock song that blends the old school sounds we grew up with, with a modern approach,” the single veers slightly from the nu-metal music that the band first became known for in the early 2000s, yet still embodies their signature, heavy, melodically-driven sound.

This evolution can be attributed to both Fink and Coyle’s lifetime of experience – performing together and separately with some of the industry’s biggest bands. In fact, during Lifer’s hiatus in the early to mid-2000s, Fink joined Platinum-selling Breaking Benjamin (2002-2010) and then Gold-selling Earshot (present), while Coyle spent his tenure with his acclaimed indie rock band The Drama Club before joining Gold-selling Cold (2017-present).

After Lifer reunited in 2018, they also added new member bassist Mike Morgan (The Drama Club, Panacea), and Tony Kruszka (originally the DJ for Lifer) moved to drums, helping to diversify the band’s sound and leading many to tout the lineup as the strongest to date. Kruszka and Morgan are featured on all of Lifer’s new material, including “The Start of Something Else,” “Born Again,” and “Lightning in a Bottle,” which were written, recorded and released during the Pandemic.

Lifer’s forthcoming EP will be their first studio release since their debut, self-titled, full-length album (produced by Alex Lifeson of Rush) through the major label Universal Music and Republic Records in 2001.

