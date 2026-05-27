3 Soft Rock Songs That Defined Summer for Millions of Americans in the 1980s

In the mood for some soft rock songs that will transport you back to summertime in the 1980s? The following three songs will do just that, as each of them either dropped at some point during the summer in the 80s or has a very summery theme. I bet 80s kids of all sorts know these songs by heart, too. Maybe even 80s adults, too.

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“Kokomo” by The Beach Boys from ‘Still Cruisin’’ (1988)

When one thinks of tropical summer vacations, easygoing vibes, and the comfort that comes with not even having to think about school or work, one might think of the 1988 soft rock tune “Kokomo” by The Beach Boys. It’s a standout and memorable yacht rock jam that dropped in July of that year on the soundtrack for the film Cocktail. “Kokomo” also appeared on The Beach Boys’ 1989 album Still Cruisin’.

“The Boys Of Summer” by Don Henley from ‘Building The Perfect Beast’ (1984)

“The Boys Of Summer” didn’t drop in summertime, but “summer” is in the name, and this Don Henley gem has a nostalgic, very 80s vibe. Plenty of 80s kids listened to this song when summertime came to an end. Don Henley dropped this excellent tune with some help from co-writer Mike Campbell of The Heartbreakers. It would be the lead single from Henley’s second solo album, Building The Perfect Beast. Considering its strong heartland rock feel with soft synth elements, it’s no surprise that this jam made it all the way to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Waiting For A Girl Like You” by Foreigner from ‘4’ (1981)

This Foreigner classic is slow-rolling, romantic in a “puppy love” sort of way, and evokes images of cruising in your first car during the summertime at night, windows down. “Waiting For A Girl Like You” didn’t drop in the summer, but it’s more than worthy of a spot on our list of 1980s soft rock songs that bring 80s kids (and 80s adults, even) back to a simpler time in the summer. This single from the record 4 was a smash hit, peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and No. 8 in the UK.

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