During the 2026 CMA Awards, the legendary Brooks & Dunn had more than enough to celebrate. Besides walking away with yet another Duo of the Year Award, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn received a special tribute that was accompanied by the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. And if that wasn’t enough, the tribute featured covers from HARDY, Luke Bryan, Marcus King, Halestorm, and Brother Osbourne. Although the stage was packed with talent, some fans were not jiving with the hard rock themed tribute. But what did Brooks & Dunn think about being honored at the CMA Awards?

For starters, the Brooks & Dunn tribute climbed over 300,000 views as it featured covers of “Hillbilly Deluxe,” “Hard Workin’ Man,” and “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.” While picking some of the biggest hits, that didn’t stop fans from taking aim at the tribute. Looking at the comments, they included:

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“The face of the audience says it all.”

“I’m trying to decide how it could have been worse and I’m struggling tbh.”

“Can you imagine sitting in the audience listening to that live? It would’ve been torture.”

“This is a CRIME in PROGRESS.”

“Most of this was hard to watch. I had high hopes, but this was brutal.”

“What a slap in the face to the greatest duo of all time.”

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What Did Brooks & Dunn Think About The Tribute

It didn’t stop there, as some fans pointed to the audience, claiming that Dunn and even Dierks Bentley were confused over the tribute. But apparently, that might have been fans just projecting their own opinions.

After the tribute, Brooks & Dunn discussed the performance with reporters and explained how much they enjoyed watching Halestorm, King, and Bryan cover their songs. Taking a trip through a career that has lasted decades, Dunn promised, “It was awesome.”

And for those who believed that Dunn’s wife was not impressed, he added, “They had the camera right in my face, and she’s (wife Janine) a hardcore Okie, George Strait and all that stuff and she’s going, ‘I don’t see a steel guitar up there. There’s no fiddles.”

Not wanting the special night to be shrouded in criticism and controversy, Kix was simply thrilled to be recognized for their mark on country music. And even he admitted, “I’m just glad tonight they showed our bluegrass side.”

Fans might have had some complaints about the tribute, but Brooks & Dunn saw things differently. And with decades of hits and awards, the duo had little reason to let the criticism ruin their historic night.



(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)