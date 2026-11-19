With a career spanning decades, Brooks & Dunn left their mark on country music when releasing hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “Neon Moon.” The years brought more than hit songs as the duo collaborated with stars like Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Sheryl Crow, and many more. But at the 2026 CMA Awards, the Country Music Hall of Fame members received more than the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award as several artists took the stage to pay tribute to the legendary Brooks & Dunn.

Receiving the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award was more than enough for Brooks & Dunn, but the CMA Awards wanted to showcase the road that led them to country music stardom. And according to the producers, there was no better way than with a performance from HARDY, Halestorm, Brothers Osborne, Marcus King, and Luke Bryan.

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Already considered the biggest night in country music, it got even bigger when the singers took the stage at the Bridgestone Arena. Honored to be part of the celebration, HARDY shared his excitement, insisting, “These people are real rock stars. I don’t know what I’m doing here.” He added, “These people are badass guitar players and singers. I’m just happy to be considered a part of that group. I mean, unreal. The fact that they put me on the short list of people that should be on the stage singing their songs is really fun.”

Although suffering from some imposter syndrome, that didn’t stop HARDY from pouring his heart out on stage in honor of Brooks & Dunn. For many of the artists on stage and in attendance, they remembered listening to the duo before even exploring a music career.

[RELATED: Remember When Brooks & Dunn Broke Every Country Music Fan’s Heart in 2009?]

Few Have Left A Mark On Country Music Like Brooks & Dunn

Throughout their years in the spotlight, Brooks & Dunn did more than entertain. Inspiring new generations to find their voice and tell their story, Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, declared, “Few artists have left a mark on Country Music quite like Brooks & Dunn.”

Explaining the decision behind presenting them with the award, Trahern pointed to their years of service to country music. “As the most awarded duo in our genre’s history, Kix and Ronnie have spent more than three decades shaping the sound of Country Music. Their music has set a standard that still resonates with new generations of artists, while continuing to win over new generations of fans. We are proud to celebrate everything they’ve given to this genre and the mark they continue to leave on its future.”

With the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award now added to their collection, Brooks & Dunn reached another milestone in their legendary career, winning Vocal Duo of the Year. But the performances from HARDY, Halestorm, Brothers Osborne, King, and Bryan proved their legacy was far from over.

(Photo by Brenton Ho/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images)