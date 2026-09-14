The Best-Selling Country Duo of All Time Confirms First Original New Music in Nearly 20 Years Is “Ready and on the Way”

Just last week, Brooks & Dunn celebrated their return to the stage by kicking off the Neon Moon tour. Over the next month, the famed country duo will travel to cities like Toledo, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Fort Worth, and Nashville. While getting fans excited to hear a few classic hits from the duo, it seemed that Ronnie Dunn had more to celebrate than a new tour. Apparently, the singer shared some juicy details on social media about what the future held for Brooks & Dunn and it could include new music.

With the power of social media, artists have used platforms like Instagram and Twitter to promote their upcoming albums or singles. So, it should come as no surprise that Dunn announced that the duo had finished recording new music. But what might shock fans was the fact that Dunn made the announcement in the comment section.

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For one fan, they simply shared how much they loved Brooks & Dunn, writing, “I love Brooks & Dunn so much!!! I would love some new B&D music to sing along with.” Just a fan expressing how much they wanted some new music from the two singers – it appeared that’s all Dunn needed to hear. Replying to the comment, he announced, “New music is ready and ON THE WAY!”

[RELATED: Remember When Brooks & Dunn Broke Every Country Music Fan’s Heart in 2009?]

Brooks & Dunn On The Verge Of Ending Drought

That single response was more than enough to send fans into a frenzy. Now that Dunn admitted there was new music, fans wanted to know the what, where, and especially when. The last time Brooks & Dunn recorded new music was back in 2007 with Cowboy Town. They did release both Reboot and Reboot II, but those albums included re-recordings.

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As for Cowboy Town, the album hit the airwaves in October 2007 and featured songs like “Proud of the House We Built” and “God Must Be Busy.” On the charts, it finished No. 4 on the US Top Country Albums chart and No. 4 on the US Billboard 200.

But fans didn’t care about the charts or awards. For most, they were thrilled that after spending over 30 years in country music, Brooks & Dunn still had a few stories they wanted to tell. Now when will it release? That’s an entirely different question. But no matter how long it takes, Dunn promised that it was “on the way.”

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)