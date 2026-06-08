Bruce Springsteen’s “Glory Days” Has an Unheard Fourth Verse—Here’s Why the Boss Cut It From the Track

Bruce Springsteen’s 1985 track, “Glory Days”, is about as Bruce Springsteen-y as it gets. All-American imagery, pretty women, a little bit of booze, a certain “devil-may-care” je ne sais quoi—it’s the kind of blue-collar rock ‘n’ roll that makes you nostalgic for high school, even if your high school experience wasn’t all that great.

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But if Springsteen had followed through with the original version, it would’ve been much darker (and maybe a little more realistic).

Why Bruce Springsteen Cut the Fourth Verse of “Glory Days”

“Glory Days” lays out three separate instances where people reminisce about the golden glow of yesteryear. There’s the “big baseball player” who never made it to the big leagues, the attractive girl-next-door who got a divorce, and the narrator, who laughingly accepts the fact that he’s turning into an old man who “sits around thinking about it” all these years later.

“The first verse actually happened, the second verse mostly happened, and the third verse, of course, is happening now,” Bruce Springsteen wrote in the liner notes for Greatest Hits, per Geoffrey Himes’ Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the USA.

In the original version of the song, there was a fourth verse that took a much darker turn. “My old man worked twenty years on the line, and they let him go / Now, everywhere he goes out looking for work, they just tell him that he’s too old / I was nine-years old, and he was working at the Metuchen Ford plant assembly line / Now he just sits on a stool down at the Legion Hall, but I can tell what’s on his mind.”

Springsteen was writing from the heart. His dad actually did work at the Ford plant in Metuchen, New Jersey. But the rock ‘n’ roll singer worried that the fourth verse didn’t have the same silver lining as the other three. In the fourth verse, the most pervasive feelings are dejection and hopelessness—not exactly the vibe Springsteen was after. Thus, the fourth verse didn’t make the album version.

The Boss Wanted to Keep Things Conversational

In a 1984 interview with Musician Magazine, Bruce Springsteen said he wanted “Glory Days” to sound “like you’re just talking to somebody. [I] wanted to make it feel like you meet somebody, and you walk a little while in their shoes and see what their life is like. Then what does that mean to you? That’s kind of the direction my writing’s going, and in general, it’s just the thing I end up finding most satisfying. Just saying what somebody had to say and not making too big a deal out of it.”

Within this context, Springsteen’s decision to omit the fourth verse seemed like a continuation of the social etiquette rule to say “good, and you?” when someone asks you how you’ve been, even if the real answer is somewhere along the lines of “I got laid off from my factory job, and now I spend my days drinking at the Legion Hall.”

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