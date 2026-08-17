Wynonna Judd Got Her Stage Name From This 1940s Classic

Wynonna Judd made a name for herself, first as part of the hit duo, The Judds, with her mother, Naomi Judd. That was followed by her lengthy career as a solo artist. But she could have gone by an entirely different name instead. Wynonna Judd’s birth name is actually Christina Claire Ciminella.

When the mother and daughter decided to pursue a career in country music, Wynonna Judd’s mother changed her name from Diane Ellen Judd to Naomi Judd. According to Taste of Country, Wynonna Judd has Ray Benson to thank for her new moniker. Benson reportedly suggested Wynonna as a first name after a line in the iconic “(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66” single. Just 12 years old at the time, the name stuck, and she remains known as Wynonna Judd to this day.

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Commonly known just as “Route 66”, the song says in part, “Now you go through Saint Looey / And Joplin, Missouri / And Oklahoma City looks mighty pretty / You’ll see Amarillo / Gallup, New Mexico / Flagstaff, Arizona; don’t forget Winona / Kingman, Barstow, San Bernadino / Won’t you, get hip to this timely tip / When you make, that California trip / Get your kicks, on Route 66.”

“(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66” was first recorded by Nat King Cole, as part of the King Cole Trio, in 1946. Written by Bobby Troup, numerous other artists later put their spin on the song, including Bing Crosby, The Rolling Stones, and Michael Martin Murphy, among others.

What Wynonna Judd Says About Her Name Change

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Wynonna Judd later opened up about why she decided to change her name, especially when she was so young.

“Well, I started playing the guitar when I was eight years old. And I was known in my family to be the girl with the guitar,” Wynonna Judd says. “Everywhere I went, I had a guitar. And I was so convinced that I was going to be successful. I changed my name at age 12 to Wynonna.”

“I was born Christina,” she continues. “And I changed my name because I knew that I needed a new name with my new guitar that I was going to buy when I got into show business.”

Wynonna Judd says that some assume she did it for professional reasons. But the name change really just goes back to her love of music.

“I just decided to change it,” the singer explains. “I know people probably think I changed for professional reasons, but that’s not why.”

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