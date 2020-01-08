Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Canaan Smith Announces Select 2020 Tour Dates

Canaan Smith toasts to the New Year with his headlining POUR DECISIONS TOUR.

Named after Smith’s latest carefree release, the trek is sure to set the bar high when it kicks off on February 21 in Rootstown, OH, hitting several cities through March, with special guests REDFERRINNoah Schnacky and Kylie Morgan joining on select dates.

“This is gonna be a big year, and I can’t think of a better way to kick it off than by hitting the road and heading to a few of my favorite cities,” shares Smith. “A new year means new music, and the Pour Decisions Tour is just a taste of what’s coming up. I can’t wait for people to hear what I’ve been workin’ on.”

Canaan Smith’s POUR DECISIONS TOUR Dates:

February 21 – Rootstown, OH – The Dusty Armadillo *+
February 22 – Chicago, IL – Joe’s on Weed Street *+
March 6 – Charlotte, NC – Coyote Joe’s *^
March 7 – Greenville, SC – The Blind Horse Saloon *^
March 21 – Columbia, SC – St. Pat’s in Five Points
March 27 – Savannah, GA – Saddle Bags *+
March 28 – Tifton, GA – Terminal South *+

* REDFERRIN
+ Noah Schnacky
^ Kylie Morgan

Written by Smith, along with Corey Crowder, Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley, and Ernest K Smith, “Pour Decisions” tells the unapologetic story of a breakup and the “pour” decisions that follow. The clever track has quickly become a fan favorite, with The Boot spotlighting the “swagger-happy new banger” among their New Songs You Need to Hear list.

As the first artist signed to Round Here Records – the creativity-focused brainchild of Florida Georgia Line superstars Tyler Hubbard and Kelley, Smith stormed back onto the scene in 2019 with the release of two other party tunes – the hopped-up and chilled-to-the-max “Beer Drinkin’ Weather” and rowdy chest-thumper “Country Boy Things” – along with an emotional ode to his wife, “Life Ain’t Fair.”

Currently, Smith is hard at work in the studio with more new music expected soon.

