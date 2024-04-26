Richie Sambora Not a Fan of New Bon Jovi Documentary

Throughout his time in the music industry, Richie Sambora released three studio albums with his last, Aftermath of the Lowdown, hitting shelves back in 2012. But while pursuing a solo career, many remember Sambora as the lead guitarist for the rock band Bon Jovi. From 1983 to 2013, the musician played alongside Jon Bon Jovi and the pair even wrote songs together. But while Sambora was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Bon Jovi, apparently, he isn’t a fan of the new documentary and how it portrays his contributions to the group.

Excited to share his new documentary, Thank You, Goodnight, Bon Jovi invited Sambora to his house for a special screening. He even insisted, “There’s never animosity.” But according to a source close to Sambora, the musician wasn’t a fan of how the documentary shined a light on his departure.

A source close to Sambora told People, “Richie flew out to see Jon and brought him a birthday present — a really nice guitar — but they screened Jon’s documentary instead. Richie left after the third episode because he was sick and tired of what he was seeing.” They added, “He didn’t like the way he was being cast. He disagrees with how they framed his departure from the band and to him, the currency of happiness is more important than the currency of money.”

Richie Sambora Hopes For A Runion One Day

While bands often go through some growing pains throughout the decades, Sambora leaving Bon Jovi came not after a fight but due to the musician wanting to focus on his family. He said, “I don’t regret leaving the situation, but I regret how I did it.”

Although not a fan of the documentary, last September, Sambora seemed eager for a reunion when he said, “[A reunion] definitely could happen. It’s just a question of when everybody’s ready to go do it. It’s time to do it.”

Even Bon Jovi appeared open to the idea, claiming, “I’ve been waiting at the door for 10 years. But just to be clear, there was nothing but love. There was never a fight. Ultimately being in a rock band is not a life sentence. He had to deal with his other issues.”

