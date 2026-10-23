Cody Jinks Pays Tribute to John Anderson With a Song That Hits Even Harder After His Death

Not long after it was announced that John Anderson passed away at 71, country music fans and artists took a moment to remember the icon. Those tributes came from stars like Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, and more. Showing just how much of an impact he had on the genre, Anderson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. And the voice behind legendary hits like “Seminole Wind,” he also entered the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. But for Cody Jinks, it wasn’t the list of accolades that made Anderson a legend. It was the impact he had on his own career.

Sharing his tribute on YouTube, Jinks offered an acoustic version of Anderson’s 1993 hit song “I Wish I Could Have Been There.” Not needing an elaborate set or an arena of screaming fans, Jinks used the moment to remember a voice that highlighted the rich history of country music. And before hitting the first note, Jinks said, “Yesterday we lost one of my all-time favorites, John Anderson. I couldn’t tell you how many John Anderson songs I’ve played through the years in the Honky Tonks and bars.”

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While calling the track one of his “all-time favorites,” apparently, Jinks used the song for inspiration for his own project. Promoting an upcoming project, he added, “I’m gonna play one of my favorite John Anderson songs which I actually cite this sing in a new song on my new record called Daddy’s Don’t Cry, yet to be released, next year 2027.”

[RELATED: Alan Jackson Pays Emotional Tribute to John Anderson, the Country Legend Who Inspired His Move to Nashville]

John Anderson’s Family Finds Peace In His Lasting Legacy

Although Jinks was currently on tour, he still found the time to celebrate Anderson and the life he dedicated to country music. And thanking him one last time, he concluded, “Rest in peace, John Anderson. Thank you for all of the great songs; thank you for the uniqueness, a true troubadour man.”

As for the tribute itself, fans considered it a fitting farewell to Anderson. Comments included:

“What a great tribute to a country great. Well done Cody!”

“John would be proud of this cover. Rest in Jesus, Mr. Anderson.”

“Beautiful, Cody. Made me nearly cry. God bless John.”

“Another legend gone, man. I wish I could’ve been born 10 years earlier.”

“Much respect, Cody. Your originals and covers never fail my expectations.”

Although Anderson declared themselves “heartbroken” over the devastating loss, they found solace in the fact that his music remained. “His music will live on, but for us, his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave his family and the memories we will carry with us forever.”



(Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)