Cold War Kids celebrated the release of their new single with a performance on CBS This Morning this past Saturday. “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now,” is the first song from the band’s upcoming album, NEW AGE NORMS 2, whose release date will be announced soon. Besides “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now,” the band performed “Complainer” and “Calm Your Nerves” from NEW AGE NORMS 1.

Cold War Kids released the lyric video for “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now” last week and made the track available at all DSPs and streaming services.

Produced and mixed by GRAMMY® Award-winner Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, Kacey Musgraves, The War On Drugs) and written by all five members of Cold War Kids, “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now” marks the first music from NEW AGE NORMS 2, the eagerly awaited follow-up to last year’s acclaimed album, NEW AGE NORMS 1, available now in a variety of formats via CWKTWO/AWAL. The second installment in a three-album trilogy, NEW AGE NORMS 2 arrives later this year – for updates and more, please visit www.coldwarkids.com.

“Who’s Gonna Love Me Now” “is about all those times when I imagine what it’d be like to have my freedom,” says Cold War Kids’ Nathan Willett. “You’re in a relationship and you got too cozy – you start wondering what it’s like on the other side. But when you actually get it – you crash and burn.”