4 Hit Brooks & Dunn Songs That Hardly Anyone Remembers Anymore

There isn’t a country duo that has had as much success as Brooks & Dunn. Made up of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, Brooks & Dunn’s debut single, “Brand New Man”, came out in 1991. Among their many, many hits are these four songs, which are all really good. Sadly, with so many successful singles, these are often also forgotten.

“My Next Broken Heart”

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“My Next Broken Heart” is Brooks & Dunn’s second single and second of four consecutive No. 1 singles. But unlike the other three, “My Next Broken Heart” didn’t reach platinum status.

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On their freshman Brand New Man album, “My Next Broken Heart” is written by Brooks, Dunn, and Don Cook. The sad song says, “Happy or sad, it’s hard to tell / You taught me how to hurt so well / But when it comes to love / I know my part / I’ll play this game that I can’t win / I’ll be somebody’s fool again / Working on my next broken heart.”

Jon Pardi joined Brooks & Dunn on a new version of “My Next Broken Heart”, out in 2019. Pardi’s collaboration appears on Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot record, their first project in 12 years.

“I’ll Never Forgive My Heart”

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On Brooks & Dunn’s third studio album, Waitin’ On Sunshine, is “I’ll Never Forgive My Heart”. Dunn wrote the song with his wife, Janine Dunn, and Dean Dillon.

A heartbreaking tune, “I’ll Never Forgive My Heart” says, “Oh close the door turn out the lights draw the curtain / I’ll get over her in time it’s gonna take some hurting / I tell myself I told you so as I fall apart / I can’t blame love / But I’ll never forgive my heart.”

“A Man This Lonely”

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Part of Brooks & Dunn’s Borderline album is “A Man This Lonely”. The song, a No. 1 hit, is written by Dunn and Tommy Lee James.

“A Man This Lonely” says, “Two arms this empty / Need someone to hold / A man this lost needs somewhere to go / When the nights go on forever / And the days do too / A man this lonely needs a woman like you.”

“Husbands And Wives”

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“Husbands And Wives” is also a No.1 hit for Brooks & Dunn, but not one that every fan remembers. Written by Roger Miller, “Husbands And Wives” was first released by Miller. Wayne Newton also released a version of “Husbands And Wives”, as did David Frizzell and Shelly West.

Brooks & Dunn’s version appears on their If You See Her album. The tragic tune says, “Two broken hearts lonely looking houses / Where nobody lives / Two people each having so much pride inside / Neither side forgives / The angry words spoken in haste / Such a waste of two lives / It’s my belief pride is the chief cause in the decline / Of the number of husbands and wives.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/ACM2009/Getty Images for ACM