Country Newcomer’s Debut Single Breaks a 20-Year Carrie Underwood Record

While still a teenager, Stella Lefty listened to a mix of Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Miley Cyrus, and Brad Paisley. Besides loving their sound, Lefty dreamed of being under the spotlight one day. And thanks to her hit song “Boston,” she watched that dream become a reality. With her career just getting started, the singer made her grand entrance by climbing the charts with “Boston.” Although her song drew heavy backlash, the rising star used it as momentum to make a little country music history.

Looking at Country Countdown USA history, Carrie Underwood once held the record for the fastest debut single to top the chart by a female country artist with “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” It took the country legend 24 weeks to reach No. 1 on the Mediabase & Country Aircheck chart. But now, that honor went to Lefty after her single “Boston” clinched the No. 1 spot in only 22 weeks.

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Not only setting a record but doing it in the company of Underwood was the moment Lefty needed to process. “It’s impossible for me to process that, because I grew up with Carrie Underwood.” And no matter the record, she promised, “To be in the conversation with her is a dream come true.”

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Stella Lefty Reveals The Greatest Honor She Received From Country Music

Still learning to navigate country music, Lefty was thankful that the industry embraced her. Knowing how difficult it was for singers to find their balance in the country, she said, “It’s so crazy to be so embraced in a genre that I’ve always loved. Country music has been such a huge part of my life. And I feel like it’s always scary when you start making music that kind of bleeds into a genre. Country is so specific about who they embrace and how they go about things, so to be accepted in that world is truly the greatest honor.”

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Although Boston brought Lefty some records, the hitmaker promised that her intentions for the song were never a No. 1 hit. “I feel like all of my friends, this is the thing we always talk about. You go out and you want to have this night out with your friends, then all of a sudden you start drinking and you start thinking about that one person that haunts you. So, we wrote about it, but in a really lighthearted, fun way.”

Lefty might have entered country music wondering if the genre would embrace her, but “Boston” appeared to answer that question. With a No. 1 hit and a record previously held by Underwood, the teenager who once dreamed of the spotlight was now standing directly under it.

(Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)