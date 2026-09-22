Stella Lefty’s Country Rise Continues as “Boston” Claims No. 1 at Country Radio

It might take some artists years to break into the industry, but for Stella Lefty, it took only one song. That song was “Boston.” Released back in March, the song was featured on the singer’s debut studio album, Long Way Home. While the album climbed into the Top 4 on the US Top Country Albums chart, it couldn’t compete with the massive popularity of “Boston.” And now, nearly six months after its release, “Boston” climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on country radio.

While snagging the No. 1 spot was a memorable moment for Lefty, it was also historic. It only took 22 weeks for “Boston” to find its way to the top of the charts. That was the fastest chart debut by a female in over 20 years. She even beat Gretchen Wilson’s hit song “Redneck Woman” to become the fastest No. 1 by a female on country radio.

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Thrilled over the success of the song, Lefty shared a collage of pictures of her celebrating the milestone. She wrote in the caption, “When I was younger, I’d find ALL my favorite songs on country radio, and it’s crazy to me that maybe some little girl or boy feels that way about ‘Boston.’ Thank you to everybody who believes in me and believes in this song—I’m forever grateful for you.”

[RELATED: Nashville Insiders Defend Stella Lefty as Song-Poaching Allegations Fuel Online Backlash]

Stella Lefty Names Her Dream Collaborations: “I Would Die”

Since its release, “Boston” not only brought Lefty the spotlight, but it gained her over 213 million streams on Spotify. Add that to her growing social media followers, the singer was taking the express lane to country music stardom. And according to Lefty, it was all thanks to country music embracing her.

“It’s so crazy to be so embraced in a genre that I’ve always loved. Country music has been such a huge part of my life. And I feel like it’s always scary when you start making music that kind of bleeds into a genre. Country is so specific about who they embrace and how they go about things, so to be accepted in that world is truly the greatest honor.”

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With Lefty still processing her sudden rise in country music, she was already looking to the future and thinking about her dream collaboration. “I’m obsessed with Ella Langley, she’s amazing, so anything with Ella would obviously be a dream. I’m also obsessed with Gracie Abrams, I’m so inspired by her. And I think if Tim McGraw asked me to do something with him, I would die.”

“Boston” might have introduced millions of listeners to Lefty, but she wasn’t interested in making it her only defining moment. With Langley, Abrams, and McGraw on her wish list, she was already thinking bigger.



(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)