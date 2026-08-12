Breakout Country-Pop Star Behind One of 2026’s Biggest Hits Is Headed to the Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry was more than a milestone for aspiring artists. It was a historic venue that has housed the heart of country music for the last century. Allowing certain singers to add their name to its legacy, most artists dreamed of taking the stage at the Opry. And one of those singers was Stella Lefty. Excited to release her upcoming album, Lefty had more to celebrate as she recently received an invitation to make her Grand Ole Opry debut.

2026 had been somewhat of a whirlwind year for Lefty. On the verge of releasing her newest album, Long Way Home, the country-pop singer already gained fame when sharing singles like “Boston” and “Lean In, Kiss Me.” But on September 2, she will take another major step in her career when she stands in that famed circle.

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Thrilled over the invitation, Lefty considered it nothing short of an honor to be recognized by the Opry. “It’s an absolute honor to announce that i’ll be playing the Opry September 2nd!! It’s truly a dream come to true to stand on the same stage as so many of my idols. Thank you Opry for having me!!!”

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Stella Lefty’s Grand Ole Opry Debut “Just The Beginning”

Aside from the Opry, Lefty took a moment to thank the fans for helping her dream become a reality. Turning her passion for music into a full-blown career, she insisted, “I grew up listening to country music, it was the first genre that i fell in love with. Thank you to YOU ALL for letting me do what i love and embracing me as i am.”

At just 23, Lefty had more than enough time to add a few more milestones, achievements, and accolades to her growing career. But no matter how far her fame took her, she never forgot the little girl with a dream. She was sure to post a picture of her when she was first starting to perform.

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Releasing the lyric video for her newest single, “Lean In, Kiss Me,” Lefty already gained over 135,000 views. Again, just the start of her career, fans were ready to see how far her stardom would take her. And one person promised, “Just the beginning.”

Between releasing Long Way Home and making her Grand Ole Opry debut, Lefty had plenty to celebrate. And if 2026 was any indication, the rising star had an exciting future ahead.

(Photo by Joshua Applegate/WireImage)