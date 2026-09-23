Randy Travis Is All-In on One of Country Music’s Fastest-Rising Young Stars

Barely gaining her footing in country music, Stella Lefty has already made a name for herself by releasing her hit song “Boston.” Featured on her debut album, Long Way Home, the singer watched it climb the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs. If that wasn’t enough, she found herself standing alongside Ella Langley as “Boston” climbed to No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Just behind Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” it seemed that Lefty caught the attention of another country legend, Randy Travis.

Having discussed her influences in country music, Lefty admitted to being a massive fan of Travis. When taking the stage, she often added his hit song “Forever and Ever, Amen” to her shows. While not the first person to cover a Travis song, it appeared to catch his attention when he commented on her recent post.

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Instead of performing a Travis song, Lefty teased a new song supposedly titled “Raised by the Radio.” Looking at the lyrics, the song paid tribute to the stars who inspired her. The list included Keith Whitley, Tim McGraw, and Travis. Gaining over 12,000 views, it didn’t take long before the comment section filled with praise. But nothing remotely compared to when Travis added his voice to the conversation.

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Randy Travis Gifts Stella Lefty Priceless Advice

Getting praise from Travis was more than enough for Lefty, but his comment went far beyond a single song. “Thank you for the nod, Stella! I’ve always thought you could stand toe to toe with the very best in Nashville!”

If that wasn’t enough, Travis even gifted her some advice for both music and life. “Keep believing… face to the sunshine and shadows fall behind you.”

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Although sitting at the top of the charts, Lefty was still learning to navigate country music. And when it came to songwriting, she would never forget where it all started. “When I started writing songs, nobody was telling me what they thought. I was just in my room, so who was going to tell me that they thought my song was bad? No one cared!”

With Lefty not letting the silence dictate her future, she soon learned that more than enough people cared. While “Boston” brought the rising star the spotlight, getting praise from Travis was bigger than any No. 1 hit.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Carolina)