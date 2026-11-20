With Christmas right around the corner, the CW network prepared for a full month of holiday specials. And to make it better, the network not only wanted to spread some holiday cheer, but also wanted to celebrate the amazing life and career of Dolly Parton. Sadly, in August, the Queen of Country Music passed away following a brief battle with cancer. Since that moment, the icon has received countless tributes. But starting Sunday, Dolly will once again entertain fans at home with Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

The CW knew only one voice could kick off its holiday lineup and set the tone for Christmas. And that was Dolly. Starting on Sunday at 8:00 p.m., the network will air the special film in her honor.

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

According to the description, the film centered on a blizzard trying to ruin the Parton family’s holiday. At the same time, “Dolly’s father (and his kids) make sacrifices to raise enough money to finally buy his loving wife the wedding ring he could never afford to give her.” And if a blizzard and love weren’t enough, “an important person in little Dolly’s life begins to see that her amazing voice and musical gift might just be made for something bigger than rural Tennessee.”

[RELATED: The King of Country Says Goodbye to the Queen: George Strait Mourns Dolly Parton With Touching Tribute]

Full Dolly Parton Chritmas Schedule

With all the makings of a country Christmas classic, the film kicked off what the CW had planned for the holidays. On December 2, the network will showcase Dolly Parton: Here I Am. But this time, the film will highlight the people and places that played a crucial role in Dolly’s career. It also featured “career-spanning archival footage of the undisputed queen of country music.”

Giving fans a closer look into her life, Dolly will return to the CW on December 3 for Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors. It was promoted as a retelling of her upbringing. “The movie takes place inside the tight-knit Parton family as they struggle to overcome devastating tragedy and discover the healing power of love, faith and a raggedy patchwork coat that helped inspire Parton.”

Play video

Packing the Christmas season with Dolly’s life, love, and music, the full schedule included:

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love – November 22nd – 8:00 p.m.

Dolly Parton: Here I Am – December 2nd – 8:00 p.m.

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors – December 3rd and 14th – 8:00 p.m.

Although Dolly’s voice had entertained generations, her Christmas movies offered fans another way to celebrate the woman behind the music. And with multiple broadcasts, fans could enjoy a Dolly Parton Christmas at home.

(Photo by: Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images)