Dolly Parton Earns 82 Global Sales Certifications Across 14 Countries

Dolly Parton has a lot to celebrate. The country music icon has earned 82 new global sales certifications earned over the past five years.

The new certifications span singles and albums across 14 countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Finland, Sweden, and South Africa.

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Among the latest honors, “Jolene” has earned Diamond certifications in Canada and the Netherlands, while “9 to 5” has achieved Diamond status in the former country. Both iconic songs have also earned Multi-Platinum certifications across several international markets. “I Will Always Love You” and “Islands in the Stream” have likewise received new Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum certifications.

Parton’s sales stats were last several years ago. At the time, she earned 47 new sales certifications from around the world.

“I’ve often said that my songs are like my children, and I expect them to support me later in my life. Well, it looks like they are doing just that!” Parton said at the time. “I am so humbled to have been surprised with this incredible collection of certifications from around the world. I owe a big thank you to my fans, old and new, who continue to be there for me year after year. This is a wonderful way to kick off 2022!”

Dolly Parton’s New Global Sales Certifications (Albums)

The Real… Dolly Parton – Gold (United Kingdom)

Better Day – Silver (United Kingdom)

A Holly Dolly Christmas – Silver (United Kingdom)

Greatest Hits – Gold (United Kingdom)

Greatest Hits – Gold (Finland)

Greatest Hits – Platinum (Australia)

Diamonds & Rhinestones – Greatest Hits – Platinum (Netherlands)

Diamonds & Rhinestones – Greatest Hits – Gold (United Kingdom)

Diamonds & Rhinestones – Greatest Hits – Gold (Finland)

The Very Best Of: Tour Edition – Platinum (New Zealand)

Jolene – Gold (Netherlands)

Jolene – Gold (New Zealand)

Jolene – Gold (Canada)

9 to 5 and Odd Jobs – Gold (Netherlands)

9 to 5 and Odd Jobs – Gold (New Zealand)

The Very Best of Dolly Parton – Platinum (Netherlands)

The Very Best of Dolly Parton – Platinum (Australia)

The Very Best of Dolly Parton – 2x Platinum (Sweden)

The Very Best of Dolly Parton – Gold (Finland)

Dolly Parton 20 Great Songs – Gold (Sweden)

Dolly Parton Greatest Hits – Gold (Sweden)

The Essential Dolly Parton – Platinum (Netherlands)

The Essential Dolly Parton – Gold (Sweden)

Love Songs – Gold (Australia)

Once Upon a Christmas (with Kenny Rogers) – 4x Platinum (Norway)

Once Upon a Christmas (with Kenny Rogers) – Gold (South Africa)

Once Upon a Christmas (with Kenny Rogers) – 7x Platinum (Canada)

Ultimate Dolly Parton – Platinum (Netherlands)

Pure & Simple – Platinum (Netherlands)

Dolly: Live from London – Platinum (Netherlands)

Live and Well – Platinum (Netherlands)

Coat of Many Colors – Gold (Netherlands)

Something Special – Gold (Netherlands)

Rockstar – Gold (Netherlands)

Dumplin’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Gold (Finland)

Dolly (The Seeker/We Used To) – 9x Platinum (South Africa)

14 Greatest Hits – Gold (South Africa)

The Best of Dolly Parton – Platinum (South Africa)

White Limozeen – Gold (Canada)

Dolly Parton’s New Global Sales Certifications (Singles)

“Jolene” – Diamond (Netherlands)

“Jolene” – 3x Platinum (United Kingdom)

“Jolene” – 2x Platinum (Denmark)

“Jolene” – Gold (Greece)

“Jolene” – Gold (Spain)

“Jolene” – Gold (Germany)

“Jolene” – 4x Platinum (New Zealand)

“Jolene” – Gold (Mexico)

“Jolene” – Diamond (Canada)

“Jolene” – Platinum (Finland)

“Jolene” – 3x Platinum (Norway)

“Jolene” – Platinum (Austria)

“Jolene” – 7x Platinum (Australia)

“Jolene” – Platinum (South Africa)

“Coat Of Many Colors” – Silver (United Kingdom)

“Coat Of Many Colors” – Platinum (Canada)

“Islands in the Stream” (with Kenny Rogers) – Platinum (Netherlands)

“Islands in the Stream” (with Kenny Rogers) – 3x Platinum (United Kingdom)

“Islands in the Stream” (with Kenny Rogers) – 6x Platinum (New Zealand)

“Islands in the Stream” (with Kenny Rogers) – Platinum (Denmark)

“Islands in the Stream” (with Kenny Rogers) – Platinum (Austria)

“Here You Come Again” – Gold (United Kingdom)

“Here You Come Again” – Gold (New Zealand)

“Here You Come Again” – 2x Platinum (Canada)

“Here You Come Again” – Platinum (Australia)

“I Will Always Love You” – Gold (United Kingdom)

“I Will Always Love You” – Gold (New Zealand)

“I Will Always Love You” – 3x Platinum (Canada)

“I Will Always Love You” – Platinum (Australia)

“Faith (feat. Mr. Probz)” – Platinum (Canada)

“9 to 5” – Platinum (Netherlands)

“9 to 5” – 3x Platinum (United Kingdom)

“9 to 5” – Platinum (Denmark)

“9 to 5” – 4x Platinum (New Zealand)

“9 to 5” – Gold (Mexico)

“9 to 5” – Gold (Finland)

“9 to 5” – Diamond (Canada)

“9 to 5” – 3x Platinum (Norway)

“9 to 5” – Platinum (Austria)

“9 to 5” – 7x Platinum (Australia)

“9 to 5” – Platinum (South Africa)

“Hard Candy Christmas” – Gold (Canada)

“Why’d You Come in Here Lookin’ Like That” – Gold (Canada)

Photo courtesy of Dolly Parton