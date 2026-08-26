The King of Country Says Goodbye to the Queen: George Strait Mourns Dolly Parton With Touching Tribute

George Strait is paying tribute to Dolly Parton. Following the “Jolene” singer’s Aug. 25 death, Strait took to X to remember the country legend.

“You’ve had such a huge impact on so many people all over the world, @DollyParton,” Strait wrote. “We will all miss you. May God bless the Parton family.”

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Strait’s touching tweet came shortly after Parton’s team announced her death. The singer died in Nashville after a short battle with cancer. She was 80.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched,” Parton’s rep told People. “Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.”

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact,” the statement continued. “After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”

Dolly Parton’s Life-Long Impact

As both Strait and Parton’s rep noted, the “I Will Always Love You” singer had a massive impact over the course of her life.

Musically, she trail-blazed paths for women, nabbing 26 No. 1s, winning 11 Grammy Awards, and earning induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Parton’s positive influence extended beyond her songs too. Throughout her life, Parton donated millions of dollars to various causes, including education, healthcare, and disaster relief.

In 1988, she founded The Dollywood Foundation. The organization super-served the people of East Tennessee by providing scholarships to keep students in school.

Then, in 1995, the superstar established Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The program has donated over 300 million free books to children around the world. In lieu of flowers, Parton requested that mourners donate to the library in her honor.

Per Parton’s wishes, she will be laid to rest in a small, private service with only her immediate family in attendance.

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