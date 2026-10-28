Dolly Parton’s Emotional Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne Takes on New Meaning as His Final Concert Gets Film and Soundtrack Release

In July 2025, Ozzy Osbourne got one last chance to stand on stage with the original Black Sabbath lineup. With the Prince of Darkness struggling with health issues, he thanked fans for their support over the decades. But Back to the Beginning was more than a concert. Featuring performances by Tool, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Yungblud, and more, it was a full-blown heavy metal celebration. And while it marked Ozzy’s last performance, fans could own that unforgettable show.

Just two weeks after performing with Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, and Geezer Butler, Ozzy passed away at 76. His last act was more than a tribute as the concert raised millions for charity. But on December 11, the Back to the Beginning concert will be available to purchase in numerous formats. Depending on the fan, they could own the concert in 4K, Blu-ray, CD, vinyl, and Ultra HD.

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Besides including the full set from Ozzy and Black Sabbath, the standard version also featured Jack Black’s cover of “Mr. Crowley” and the Sounds of Birmingham documentary. And wanting the special release to feel personal, the vinyl could be purchased in four variants – purple splatter, metallic, silver splatter, and standard black.

The collection also came packed with bonus features like behind-the-scenes antics and video tributes from AC/DC, Ricky Gervais, and the Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton.

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Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Performance Includes Dolly Parton And Deluxe Edition

Although dealing with her own health problems, Dolly found time to send a pre-recorded message to Ozzy on the special day. She said, “I know you’re at home and what a wonderful place to be, right? Now, are we supposed to be saying farewell to you? Well, I don’t think that’s going to happen. How about we just say good luck, God bless you, and we will see you somewhere down the road. Anyway, I love you, always have. And we’re gonna miss you up on stage, but you know what? I wouldn’t be surprised if you don’t show up somewhere else — and I’ll be there.”

The message carried a great deal of weight as both icons were now gone. But thanks to their light and legacy, Dolly and Ozzy will always be remembered as true visionaries and a shining example of the importance of remaining completely yourself.

As for the price, it depended on the version. The Back to the Beginning collection ranged from $40 to $65. But for those lifelong Black Sabbath fans, there will be a deluxe edition, releasing on April 23, 2027, that includes far more than the basic collection. While getting the concert film, the deluxe box set advertised a hardback book, an Ozzy pendant necklace, and a poster of the film. The box set, which could be preordered, cost $390.00.

The price might be steep for the deluxe edition, but Back to the Beginning captured something that couldn’t happen again. And thanks to the Osbourne family, fans around the world could now experience the night Black Sabbath returned to where it all started.



(Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)