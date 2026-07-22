“It Feels Like He’s Still Here With Us”: Tony Iommi Shares Emotional Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne One Year After His Death

On July 22, 2025, the world lost the legendary Ozzy Osbourne. Only weeks after performing his last concert with the original lineup of Black Sabbath, the singer passed away at 76. The news came after Ozzy struggled with numerous health issues over the years. Still, even with his body failing, the singer never lost that light that made him the Prince of Darkness. And while a year has passed since his death, Tony Iommi shared a touching tribute about how it felt like Ozzy was still here.

As the clock hit midnight, tributes started to pour in for Ozzy. From fans to fellow artists, they all took a moment to recall the impact he left not just on music but on the entire world. For Iommi, he posted a video of them performing together. He wrote in the caption, “Well, it’s now a year since Ozzy’s passing and I still can’t believe that he’s not with us. I watch him on YouTube and it feels like he’s still here with us.”

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Although Ozzy hadn’t performed for some time before the Back to the Beginning concert, he and Iommi never lost touch with each other. The musician added, “We always stayed in touch, almost every week or so and we’d usually talk about our ailments and then about what we’d been doing that particular week.”

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Tony Iommi Grateful For Last Performance With Ozzy Osbourne

While not able to change the past, Iommi thanked fans for their continued support. And with Ozzy gone, the musician cherished the moment they got to share the stage one last time. “I’m so glad that we were able to play one final show with the original line up of Sabbath at the Back To The Beginning show in our home town of Birmingham! There will never be another Ozzy. I miss you my dear friend.”

Gaining thousands of likes, fans used the post to share their own tributes. “Ozzy will always remain in the hearts of every metalhead and rocker.” Another person added, “I think no one is ever really gone. They live on inside the people they touched. You with the friendship of many many years, and me with the amazing music you did together. Ozzy lives!”

Although a year has passed since Ozzy’s death, his legacy remains stronger than ever. Between the outpouring of tributes from fans and Iommi’s heartfelt message, it’s clear the icon never left.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)