“Yank up the Music Really Loud”: Ozzy Osbourne Told Sharon Exactly How He Wanted the World To Remember Him

July 22 marked the first anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne’s death. Since the news broke that the Prince of Darkness passed away, fans and fellow artists have continuously honored his legacy and paid tribute to the person he was on and off the stage. But on Wednesday, the icon’s hometown of Birmingham celebrated him with the first-ever Ozzy Day. With fans all over the world sharing their love for Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne revealed the piece of advice her husband offered just before his death.

There are countless ways a fan can honor their favorite singer. But Ozzy wasn’t just any ordinary singer. Known for his antics on stage and outlandish personality, it seemed that’s how he wanted fans to celebrate him. Sharon insisted, “As Ozzy would say, ‘When you want to remember me, just yank up the music really loud, as loud as you can get it, and just head bang.’”

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Simple enough for any fan to do, Sharon loved how Ozzy’s hometown continued to keep his memory alive. And with the legendary singer returning to Birmingham for his last performance during the Back to the Beginning concert, Sharon labeled the city the “home of metal.”

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The Legend Of Ozzy Osbourne Lives On

Aside from Sharon, Ozzy’s former Black Sabbath bandmate, Geezer Butler, also shared a touching message on the anniversary of his death. “One year ago today- hard to believe. I am so glad we were able to do the final show , back in our hometown, just a couple of weeks before Ozzy left us.”

Although gone, thanks to his love for music, Ozzy will always be remembered. And according to Butler, Ozzy might be “gone in body, but his legend lives on. Such incredible memories. Ozzy forever.”

Gaining thousands of likes, fans added their thoughts to the tribute, writing, “Love u Geez’ and love u forever OZ’…Thank you so much for being my heroes and changed my life forever!” Another comment read, “I can’t even imagine how exciting it must have been to be creating pure magic out of thin air together.”

From Birmingham’s first Ozzy Day to heartfelt tributes, the Prince of Darkness’ legacy continues to live on. And if his final advice is any indication, the best way to honor his memory is simple – turn up the speakers and start headbanging.

(Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for MTV)