Tony Iommi Recalls How “Strange” It Was To See Ozzy Osbourne Perform on Throne

While over a year has passed since Ozzy Osbourne’s death, time has no control over the icon’s legacy. Throughout the last few years, musicians, singers, producers, actors, directors, and fans honored the Prince of Darkness with special performances and tributes. Although gone, Ozzy’s spirit continued to entertain and inspire. But for Tony Iommi, he never forgot his last concert with Ozzy and how unsettling it was to see him sitting on a throne.

It’s fitting that the Prince of Darkness would have a throne, but Ozzy used it as a makeshift wheelchair. Having struggled with numerous health issues over the years, the singer found it incredibly difficult to stand for long periods of time. Although the throne mirrored Ozzy’s personality, Iommi still found it strange.

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Joining forces in Birmingham for the Back to the Beginning concert, Iommi reunited with the original Black Sabbath lineup. With the entire concert celebrating Ozzy’s career on stage, it was nothing short of a historic moment in music history. But Iommi missed the Ozzy who treated the stage like a playground. “On the night, it felt very strange for me because obviously we’d never been onstage with Ozzy in a throne before, sitting down. He was always jumping around, pulling faces, and making me and Geezer laugh. But on this occasion, I couldn’t see him because he’s in that throne at the front.”

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Tony Iommi Reveals the Last Conversation He Had With Ozzy Osbourne

Although not the performance Iommi wanted, he cherished the time and praised how much the singer pushed his body for the fans. “Of course, nobody knew Ozzy was going to go not long afterwards either. I knew he wasn’t well, but I didn’t expect it to happen that quick.”

Aside from sharing the spotlight one last time, Iommi revealed they spoke the night before his death. “He texted me the night before, funny enough, and said he wasn’t feeling great and so on. But obviously, most of our conversations to each other have been, ‘How are you feeling? How’s this? How’s that?’ And so it was just another conversation. I didn’t expect him to go overnight.”

Not knowing that would be their last conversation, Iommi was still processing the news. “It was a hell of a shock, really.”

The concert was meant to celebrate Ozzy’s legendary career, but it ultimately became his final goodbye. And for Iommi, that realization made the performance even more emotional.



(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)