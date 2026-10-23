Dolly Parton’s Estate Selects New Brand Ambassador With Deep Ties to the Country Legend

While millions of fans mourned the passing of Dolly Parton, the singer’s estate focused on preserving her legacy. Over the decades, Dolly built a brand and enterprise that stretched around the globe thanks to her Imagination Library. Add that with her career in the spotlight and her own theme park, Dollywood, and the Queen of Country Music was nothing short of a national treasure. But when looking for an ambassador who would carry her legacy forward, the estate turned to Dolly’s niece, Danielle Parton.

After serving in the military for two decades, Danielle was once again finding herself giving back. But this time, it was for the one she called “Aunt Granny.” Grateful to be named the ambassador to Dolly’s estate, Danielle shared in a video, “Like so many of you, losing her has changed something for me. It made me think of the stories, values, and lessons that she left behind, and the responsibility that our family has to care for them.”

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Earns 82 Global Sales Certifications Across 14 Countries]

Danielle Parton Has No Interest In Replacing Dolly Parton

Although the leading voice for Dolly, Danielle promised that she would never try to replace her. “I’m not crazy enough to try to fill her shoes. God knows I couldn’t walk on them without killing myself.”

Not wanting to speak for Dolly, Danielle believed her role as the ambassador was to share the story that her aunt created over decades. “What I can do is share the woman that I knew. I can tell some of the stories of her, the stories behind the global icon, and support the people carrying forward the work that she cared for and created to make sure what she built continues to bring people joy.”

Danielle was the daughter of Bobby Lee Parton and Doris Maxine Noland. And although she was born a Parton, she insisted that the title was earned. “Being a Parton means hard work, big dreams and never forgetting where you came from. I’m proud to be part of that legacy and to carry it on in my own way.”

Throughout her life, Dolly encouraged Danielle to follow her dreams and carve her own path. Now, decades later, that path brought her right back to the person who first taught her to fly. Only this time, Danielle wasn’t simply carrying the Parton name – she was helping protect everything Dolly built around it.

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)