48 Years Ago Today, Dolly Parton Launched a Multi-Week Reign at No. 1 With an Album That “Borders on Perfection”

The world lost roughly 75 percent of its collective sparkle on August 25, 2026, when universally beloved country icon Dolly Parton at age 80. Blazing a trail to Nashville and beyond all the way from a one-room log cabin in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, the singer’s gravity-defying blonde hair, bubbly persona, and extravagant onstage wardrobe belied a sensitive soul, an uncanny knack for storytelling, and a sharp business acumen.

Parton built her global empire one sequin at a time, never forsaking her humble small-town roots in the process. Truly, the “Jolene” singer has left this planet miles better than she found it.

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Today, we’re diving into Dolly Parton’s disco-inflected 20th studio album, Heartbreaker, which began a lengthy reign atop the Billboard country albums chart on this day (September 5) in 1978.

The 1960s marked the first of seven straight decades that Dolly Parton found herself on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. Throughout her lifetime, she landed a staggering 50 albums on that listing.

One of those offerings was Heartbreaker, released in July 1978. Still riding the wave of her smash 1977 success Here You Come Again, Parton reunited with producer Gary Klein for its successor.

The country superstar recorded the album in March 1978 at Sound Labs in Los Angeles, California.

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Dolly Parton Took Aim at the Pop Charts With ‘Heartbreaker’

If Here You Come Again saw Dolly Parton dipping a toe into pop territory, the former CMA Entertainer of the Year dove in headfirst on Heartbreaker.

While her sound remained firmly rooted in the hollers of East Tennessee, the decade’s disco influences reared their head on tracks such as “Baby I’m Burnin’” and “I Wanna Fall in Love”.

Written by Carole Bayer Sager and David Wolfert — and originally recorded by Randy Gurley — the album’s lead single and title track reached number one on the Billboard country songs chart.

It also climbed to numbers 12 and 37 on the adult contemporary and pop charts, respectively.

“Baby I’m Burnin’” hit number 25 on the pop chart and number 11 on the adult contemporary chart. It even cracked the top 50 of the Hot Country Songs chart, peaking at number 48.

Parton stayed truer to her country beginnings on “I Really Got the Feeling”, which topped the Hot Country Songs chart.

Rather than abandoning her roots, Heartbreaker showcased Parton’s incredible versatility and adaptability. With her 20th solo album, the 11-time Grammy winner declared that she belonged to everybody — not just country music fans.

“From top to bottom, this LP borders on perfection,” Cashbox opined in its review of Heartbreaker. “At this point, Dolly has to be considered a superstar in the largest sense.”

[RELATED: 4 Lyrics That Prove Dolly Parton Was Always Wise Beyond Her Years]

That star burned fiercely all the way until Dolly Parton’s death — and not even her passing can snuff it out.

Featured image by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns