From Morgan Wallen to Garth Brooks: The Country Albums That Refused To Leave No. 1 on the Billboard Charts

While promoted as the biggest night in country music, the CMA Awards showed little love for Morgan Wallen. Although I’m the Problem dominated the charts and kicked off a two-year tour, Wallen was missing from the Entertainer of the Year award. It appeared that the only category he was nominated for was Musical Event of the Year. And both of those were collaborations with Ella Langley, Eric Church, HARDY, and Tim McGraw. But that mattered little as Wallen made history on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

With the recent numbers released, Wallen’s I’m the Problem led the Top Country Albums chart for its 53rd nonconsecutive week. Adding those numbers to his career, the country star has spent a staggering 239 weeks at No. 1 on the chart. Truly an impressive achievement, it didn’t stop there. I’m the Problem was the third album from the singer to score a full year at No. 1. His first was Dangerous: The Double Album, followed by One Thing at a Time.

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

Throughout the chart’s history, only 21 artists have managed to gain 50 or more weeks at No. 1 on the chart. But only five have crossed the 100-week mark. That list included Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Taylor Swift, Alabama, and Wallen.

Breaking down the numbers, Nelson scored his first week at No. 1 back in October 1975. His longest stint on top of the charts came less than a decade later in 1982 with Always on My Mind. It sat at No. 1 for 22 weeks. Following Nelson was Alabama. They landed their first hit in May 1981. Their most recent hit was in 2006. But nothing compared to Feels So Right and Mountain Music. Both albums tied with 28 weeks.

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen Makes a $30,000 Investment in the Next Generation of Musicians]

Morgan Wallen Sets Record In Just Six Years

And holding a total of 173 weeks at No. 1 was Brooks. His first time topping the charts was in October 1990, with his longest run happening that same year with No Fences. His most recent No. 1 was back in December 2017.

As for Wallen, his rise to country stardom started in August 2020. Now, doing the math, that meant that over the last six years, he accumulated 239 weeks. Since first reaching No. 1, Wallen spent an astonishing 239 of approximately 313 weeks atop the Top Country Albums chart. That’s more than 76% of that six-year period.

Play video

Although her career took her far beyond country music, Swift made her presence in the genre known with her first No. 1 in August 2007. Her longest run on the chart was back in 2008 with Fearless. And to add a little more history, she was the highest-charting female solo artist on the list.

But For Wallen, it only took six years to pass legends like Nelson and Brooks. And although his relationship with awards shows remained strained, there was no denying his global stardom.



(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)